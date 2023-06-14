To the editor:
To the editor:
A total of 160 of our neighbors don't have a ride to doctors or shopping.
I'm trying to appeal to anyone who could spare a few hours per week to help their senior neighbors.
My husband and I are both drivers for Kerr Konnect, a non-profit volunteer driving service for seniors in need. We are not meeting the growing needs of our community. We are currently serving 200 seniors with 45 active drivers (72 total but reduced due to Winter Texans, vacations, surgeries, etc.). Our drivers are primarily (if not all) seniors themselves. We are in need of 53 more drivers to assist those 160 seniors on the waiting list with no viable transportation alternative.
Would you please consider giving a few hours per week to help fulfill this need? It is a beautifully organized program and you are in control of your hours with an easy-to-use online system.
You pick the rider, day, and time. All the riders are so grateful, but being able to fulfill an immediate need has it's own rewards. We may need this service ourselves one day, so please keep that in mind. It's a volunteer's dream job and something many of us can make a little time for.
For further information please log on to KerrKonnect.org. Thank you for your consideration.
– Sandra Nowinskie
Kerrville
