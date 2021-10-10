Volunteers are so appreciated at the Dietert Center. With 200-plus volunteers in the Meals on Wheels program delivering a hot meal and a friendly smile, more than 300 seniors in Kerr County can attest firsthand how much good they do. More than 200 other volunteers assist with all ongoing programs in the center as well.
Just a couple of the special volunteers I want to tell you about this week include Larry and Peggy Maris and Gary and Nancy McVey.
We are having to say goodbye to Larry and Peggy Maris as they are moving to Georgia to be closer to family. Larry played bridge and Peggy played Mah Jongg weekly for years, and Peggy told me on Friday that they need someone to step into her place at the table. So, come see what this game is all about. Larry has been our “go to” guy for years for any repairs around the Center. My predecessor, Tina Woods, told me that “you better be ready for the work to be done, because Larry would start it within 10 minutes of you asking him about it – great guy.”
We mourned the loss of Gary McVey in August. He and his wife, Nancy had been Meals on Wheels drivers since 2009. When the center expanded the Meals on Wheels area and the kitchen addition, Gary was the construction manager for the project and provided his services for free. Tina told me that “he was invaluable with pulling that project off without a hitch – wonderful man.”
So, good luck and well wishes to Larry and Peggy in your new adventure; and thoughts and prayers to Nancy as you mourn the loss of your sweet husband.
Dietert would not be able to provide the services and programs without dedicated volunteers, and these are just a few examples of the many wonderful people that have, and are still giving their time, talent, and treasure to help us provide meaningful services to our seniors and our community. Thank you.
Peggy Pilkenton, RN, our Dementia Care Advocates Coordinator, will be providing a great information series including: Understanding Dementia on Oct. 6, Managing Difficult Behaviors on Oct. 13, and Coping Skills for Caregivers on Oct. 20. If you, or someone you love is experiencing this journey of life, now is the time to get some much needed information, guidance, and support.
Other classes and activities are in full swing including Voter 101-What’s New on Oct. 7. Oct. 12 is going to be a busy day at the center as we have Stress Free Painting in Watercolor, Winning the Self Defense Encounter, Financial Literacy for Adults & Teens, and Medicaid Qualification for Long-Term Care. Elder Law & Medicaid for LTC will be on Oct. 14, as well as Natural Solutions Class, and another session of Voter 101-What’s New.
Please join us for our October DLI sessions to learn about The Mosaic History of Kerrville with Dr. Bill Rector on Oct. 14 and North to Alaska-A Young Man’s Journey as an Alaskan Fisherman with Bill Dalton on Oct. 21.
Come have lunch in the Friendship Café from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and enjoy great food and friendship. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, your meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
If you, or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our volunteers are delivering close to 300 meals per day in Kerr County and we always have room to include more. A warm meal and a friendly smile is priceless.
Thinking about Thanksgiving yet? Keep in mind that you can order pies for your celebration from Dietert and save you some time in the kitchen. After all, Thanksgiving is about family and friends. So, let us do some baking for you, so you can spend time visiting.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Oct. 6 – Oven Roasted Turkey with Gravy;
• Thursday, Oct. 7 – Sweet & Sour Chicken;
• Friday, Oct. 8 – Taco Casserole;
• Monday, Oct. 11 – Baked Chicken Thigh;
• Tuesday, Oct. 12 – Chicken, Italian Pasta, and Pea Salad, and;
• Wednesday, Oct. 13 – Pork Schnitzel.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.