Gather with your Kerrville neighbors to lament the hatred tormenting our nation. In response to the murder of George Floyd, Hope 4 Health will host a community vigil at the Doyle Community Center pavilion on June 19 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
This will be a solemn time that will include prayers, songs and remembrances.
Together we will grieve as a means to healing the wounds of our Kerrville friends and neighbors.
“255 years ago on June 19, 19th of June, or Juneteenth as it is called, African Americans in Texas acquired their freedom. With this freedom came a thought of belonging to something much greater than themselves; they were part of the United States of America, the land of the free and the home of the brave,” Clifton Fifer Jr. said.
“The people soon found that freedom did not, and does not, come easy; and your sense of right and wrong, your sense of pride, your sense of bravery, the mere notion of being equal and to speak out against injustice will cost you your life.
“This did not stop people from wanting to be in the home of the brave and the land of the free. 255 years later it deeply saddens my being to think that people are still struggling to be accepted in the land of the free and the home of the brave in this place in which we live, love and call home, this place we all call the United States of America.”
“I Too”
by Clifton Fifer Jr.
I kneel in your presence
I stand in your reverence
I bow in your honor
My hand is at my heart out of respect
I lift my eyes because I care
I embrace because I love
--
I too am an American
--
I cry salty tears when I am hurt
I bleed red blood when I’m cut
I pray to the same God you pray to
I love unconditionally
I give unselfishly
I pledge my allegiance to God, Country and Family
--
I too am an American
--
When will you accept me, and not just tolerate me?
When will you see me as a man, and not just a color?
When will you hear me, and not dismiss me?
--
I too am an American
--
When I kneel, I kneel in honor
When I raise my hand, it is in praise
When I bow it is in reverence!
When I stand it is with pride!
--
For I too am American
