There was a time in the distant past when my wife and I were both teachers. Kim was a teacher because she had dedicated her life to educating young minds.
I was a teacher because of June, July, and August. Teaching middle-schoolers was just how I spent my time preparing for the next summer expedition.
Having our summers off and having no offspring of our own, we were known as “DINKS”- Double Income, No Kids.” Needless to say, those were good times. We had a small camper, and for two months we’d traverse across the Rocky Mountains, stopping at any place we chose along the way.
I guess the altitude and lack of oxygen got to us, because for reasons of apparent insanity, we decided to throw a proverbial wrench into the works of a perfect life, and had a child. Kim decided to stay home for a few years, forcing me to become a responsible adult, something I was perfectly willing to avoid for the rest of my days. Therefore, I decided to change careers. We sold the RV and I became a summer camp director.
My thinking was that it was sort of like camping and it sounded fun. However, I found that “sort of like camping” meant “not like camping in the least measurable way.”
On top of that, the foolish and naive idea of “having fun” was overshadowed by the realization that I was basically responsible for a bunch of little kids who were being looked after by a bunch of bigger kids.
Eventually, my wife returned to the classroom, but the cost of life forced me to stay out of a vocation in education.
Why am I telling you all this? Because my wife casually mentioned over breakfast last Saturday that Leakey ISD was about to vote on a four-day school week calendar. My spoon froze halfway from the bowl of Shredded Wheat to my mouth as I registered the thought.
What? Are you telling me that if I’d stayed with teaching I could have had 3-day weekends for the rest of my career?
I’ve since found out that several smaller public schools are opting for shorter work weeks in an attempt to save money and attract better teachers to their districts.
Our little town is still gathering opinions from students and parents before the final vote is taken.
“Ha,” I thought. “What student in their right mind would vote for having school on Fridays?”
Of course, on the other hand, what parent in in their right mind would vote for keeping them home? I don’t know what our town will ultimately decide, but I don’t mind telling you that I’m a little jealous. Think of the time I could waste if I had three-day weekends.
In fact, I must admit that the thought occurred to me that I should pick up my chalk and get back in the game. Do they still use chalk?
I taught middle school for 10 years, but that was a long time ago, and the fascial tik left over from that era has just started to subside.
In the end I’ll just stay where I am and be happy for the students and teachers in our town if they opt for the new calendar ... how exciting. I know some of you are saying to yourselves, “What is going to happen with our kids when both parents are at work?” The answer, of course, is “I don’t know,” but we’ll figure it out.
