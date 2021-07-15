You’ve heard the cliché, “some like it hot?” The opposite of that assertion is, of course, “some don’t.” I’m one of the ‘don’ts’.” You remember “snowpocalypse” a few months ago? Well, I didn’t think that was such a big deal. In fact, I would happily trade the weather now for the weather then, power blackouts and all. My philosophy on the subject is that you can always put on more clothes to stay warm, and you won’t stand out as some sort of freak. However, standing outside in February in your speedo while the mercury is hovering in the teens will get you some strange looks - trust me on this. Therefore, I jump at any opportunity to visit colder climates during the latter half of the summer. A few years ago, I somehow got it into my head that I needed to face a challenge of significant peril. The ultimate self-assessment of manhood - where a hunter must rely on his skills of survival in the wilderness. A place where Kodiak bears and timber wolves present the alarming reality that mankind may not be at the top of the food chain. So, I decided I would go to Alaska, and test myself under the most severe environment known to man. My quarry would be the Mulchatna Arctic Caribou. For weeks, I poured over every piece of advice I could find - written, verbal, or on-line. I assembled my gear with grave concern for the weather conditions I would be faced with because, up that far north, our summer is actually their fall. I spent my life savings on the latest layered synthetic clothing, because in the wet, cold Alaskan environment, cotton kills.
After 15 hours, and three flights from Houston, I bent myself into something resembling my former shape, and found myself in a remote Eskimo Village called Iliamna. Now this was living. Actually, on second thought, it was hard living. Everyone seemed to walk around with a permanent wince. I guess they were so acclimated to the severe winters, that wincing seemed normal.
No problem, it would do me good to spend a few days in the far north, hardening my southern, soft-sided weakness. My plan was to be dropped off by plane in the Mulchatna River Valley where I would be left for a week smack dab in the center of thousands of square miles of the Arctic tundra. My gear could weigh no more than 85 pounds including food and firearms.
I climbed through the airframe into the back seat of a tandem Piper Supercub (basically, a go-kart with wings). Now this, I thought, was the way man was meant to fly. Immediately after that thought, though, my second thought was this was the way man was meant to die - that man being me. These old bush planes bounce around in the air quite a lot, and I remembered reading somewhere that in Alaska, “there are old bush pilots, and bold bush pilots, but there are no old, bold bush pilots.”
After buzzing around a few hundred feet over the ground for a couple of hours, Mike the pilot, pointed down to the left and said BOO. I wasn’t sure why he was trying to scare me because I was already petrified out of my mind, but I looked down anyway, and realized what he was signaling at. There, three hundred feet right below our plane, was a gigantic herd of caribou stretching as far as the horizon.
Alaskan state rules don’t allow folks to fly and hunt the same day. Otherwise, people would just land in the middle of the herd, blast away, and take the sport out of it. The trick, therefore, is to assess the caribou’s directional movement, and fly a guesstimated day’s caribou march in front of the herd. That way, you could intercept them the next morning as they migrated to their winter breeding grounds.
Mike located a likely shelf-like meadow, and after buzzing the ground to look for rocks, he slipstreamed his plane into a headwind, and made a nifty landing right on the edge of a mountain plateau. After unloading my gear, he bade me good fortune, fired up his flying machine, and flew off into the wild blue yonder. I stood listening to the fading drone of his engine until it was absolutely quiet, and just like that, there I stood - utterly alone. I mean alone-alone. I shrugged off the momentary panic, and began sorting out my pile of gear. It was unseasonably warm. Really warm, in fact, and it wasn’t long before I had stripped down to short sleeves, and being exposed in sweat, I became a target for seven trillion mosquitos.
I had just enough provisions for three meals per day, plus a six-pack of Nehi orange soda to be sacredly guarded only for celebrating my successful hunt. A couple of hours later, after having guzzled my third Nehi, and 10 of my 21 freeze-dried rations of chili mac (which must have been portioned for an Oompa Loompa toddler) I heard the familiar sound of a plane, and sure enough, it was Mike bringing the second hunter in our party. I know I told you that I was planning to be alone, but my wife wouldn’t let me go by myself. It’s a good thing, too, because it’s surprising how lonely a person can get when left alone in the wilderness for three hours, and I wept with joy while hugging my hunting buddy like I hadn’t seen another soul for six months. Then I asked Mike if he could bring me another six-pack of soda and a few more rations of chili mac on his next trip (just in case I ran out.) He said he’d see what he could do.
We spent the evening setting up camp, and sitting around the campfire strategizing the next morning’s hunt. Suddenly, a small band of caribou trotted right next to camp. Wow, this was going to be easier than we thought. Soon another group of about a hundred or so stopped to graze a scant 50 yards away. Presently, a herd of somewhere between seven and a hundred thousand caribou parted their masses like the red sea, and walked on both sides of our tents within rock-throwing distance. The tendons in their hooves make snapping sounds when they walk, and they were so close that it sounded like a thundering rain storm. After they went around us, they rejoined their numbers - returning into a big amorphous mob, grunting and bobbing their antlers in the evening twilight.
No, I’m not kidding, and I have picture of trophy bulls nibbling on our tent strings to prove it. Dumbfounded at the sheer numbers of creatures before us, we each popped a top on a Nehi to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime moment, recognizing that it would be the most majestic natural spectacle that we would ever witness.
The next morning, we eagerly opened the flaps of our tents, rifles ready for anything, and stared blankly at a vast landscape of tundra - chock full of no caribou. Even with our spotting scopes we couldn’t find one single live animal for miles. We found out that this phenomenon of game being thick as flies one day, and completely gone the next is common when hunting in Alaska.
In the end, I finally bagged a decent bull. I had to trudge through 600 miles of wet, boggy tundra to get him, but I finally made the shot at 342 yards. Hit him right behind the shoulder too.
State rules require that you must transport all edible meat from the carcass back to your camp. Since camp was three miles away, you can imagine my elation when Mike flew over my location, decided that he could land, and loaded my harvest into his plane right there on the spot. Given the chore of hauling 300 lbs. of meat for two days, I considered it a reprieve from labor equated in scope to winning the lottery, and never having to work another day in my life.
On a more dismal note, we proclaimed mosquitos as the Alaskan state bird, the temperature never got below 75 degrees, and I had to use a hunk of Spam as cooking oil for some Grayling Trout that I caught in a nearby stream. By the end of the week, we were all wincing like real Alaskans. Our synthetic layered clothes were so grimy that they could go hunting without us. We were completely spent from “surviving” the Arctic wilderness, and the faint hum of Mike’s plane in the distance coming to retrieve us was met with four grown men crying with joy like school girls. I’m sure that if we’d stayed one more day, we would not have escaped certain death from thirst, starvation, exposure to the state birds, and listening to Joe brag about his trophy bull. Looking back, it was quite the adventure. Not exactly like I thought it would be, but then it never is, is it?
“Aim small, miss small.”
