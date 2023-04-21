Life had not gone as I expected and I found myself in a dry place. My heart needed healing and my body needed rest. The grief of losing my husband of 30 years, the pressures of living alone, working, overseeing care for my aging parents and watching their rapid decline had taken its toll.
Maybe your circumstances are different, but you can relate. Life can be hectic and our society can put many demands on us. Self-care is vital in this day and age and it is important to take time to breathe and be alone with God.
Being by the river, ocean, or lake has been an important part of my self-care and healing process. Let me encourage you to take some time to restore your soul. Our soul is our mind, will and emotions. It is easy to just go through the motions of life and not tend to our soul.
Psalms 23:2-3 (NIV) states, “He makes me lie down in green pastures, He leads me beside quiet waters, He refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for His name’s sake.”
God in His compassion for the adversity and hardships we face in life, tells us to follow Him to the quite waters so we can hear His voice and refresh our heart.
I love being outside and thinking deeply about life situations, reflecting and praying. Sometimes I listen to Christian music or music that is encouraging or uplifting. Other times I journal, read my Bible or listen for what God might want to speak to me. He speaks a lot more than we realize; we just need to get quiet with Him by the water.
God is right there for you when you need answers to a problem, healing for your heart, or simply a place to cast all your worries and cares. Let me encourage you to take some time to just sit with Jesus by the water. It helps me to see things a little clearer. Ask Him for His perspective on your life. God always sees my life in a better way than I do.
Job 28:11 (NIV) “They search the sources of the rivers and bring hidden things to light.”
You are precious to Him and God longs to help you and see things from His perspective. Perhaps it would be helpful to journal your thoughts, concerns, fears and cast them on God. Ask Him to carry your sorrow and pain. Sometimes we just need to release life’s tensions, disappointments, grief and simply cry.
Psalms 55:22 (NIV) also instructs to cast our burdens onto God. It says, “Cast your cares on the Lord and He will sustain you; He will never let the righteous be shaken.”
He is a big God and can handle your problems and fill you with hope and joy. The word cast means to forcefully throw. Throughout my life, I’ve spent many days at the river casting my grief, pain and concerns to God. He has always been faithful to carry the heavy load that has worn me out.
Texas has numerous close rivers, like the Frio, Guadalupe, Comal Rivers or the beach to refresh you. Take time to sit by the water and you will reap the benefits the promise found in Isaiah 41:18. “I will make rivers flow on barren heights, and springs within the valleys. I will turn the desert into pools of water, and the parched ground into springs.
Let your time at the river be a healing time. God adores you, so let Him restore your soul.
Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie is a Hill Country native, a writer, speaker and podcaster. She is passionate about helping others discover the joy of walking with God. Contact her at kathleenmaxwell1@ gmail.com. For information, articles, podcast or to purchase her book, “Thriving Through Seasons of Grief,” visit www.kathleenmaxwellrambie.com. and follow her on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
