Life had not gone as I expected and I found myself in a dry place. My heart needed healing and my body needed rest. The grief of losing my husband of 30 years, the pressures of living alone, working, overseeing care for my aging parents and watching their rapid decline had taken its toll.

Maybe your circumstances are different, but you can relate. Life can be hectic and our society can put many demands on us. Self-care is vital in this day and age and it is important to take time to breathe and be alone with God.

