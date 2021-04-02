As the Dietert Center rounds out our month-long awareness campaign to celebrate the power of Meals on Wheels and increase support for America’s seniors amid challenging times, we would like to thank our community members that came along for the ride.
Mayor Bill Blackburn, Police Chief Chris McCall, Councilmembers Judy Eychner, Brenda Hughes and Kim Clarkson were able to get a small sample of what goes on in a day of Meals on Wheels pack up and delivery.
The 19th Annual March for Meals – a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels and our senior neighbors who rely on the essential service to remain healthy and independent at home, now even more so amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief McCall had a great couple, Ron and Jennifer Sheppard, as his partners for the morning and they enjoyed the look on our client’s faces when they showed up with him to deliver their meal. Thank you to all of the other driver volunteers as well, Jacque Partain, Stuart Pippin, Shari Pieper, and Pat and Jim Wesseling for sharing your Meals on Wheels daily procedures with our guests. We love this program and are so thankful for all the volunteers that help us make it happen.
We celebrated the volunteers with a breakfast surprise each day. With warm sausage, biscuits and gravy, chicken tenders on a roll, fruit, pastries and an egg casserole, we sent the drivers off with full tummies to boost up that smile for our clients. Being in the MOW Lounge while the drivers prepare for the day is one of my favorite places to be. Comradery, jokes, friendship, and compassion abound. If you want to be a part of that, please give Tony Ramos, our volunteer coordinator a call. You won’t be disappointed.
The Dietert Center will hold off opening for a little while longer. Give us a few more weeks to prepare for your safe return. Since your health and safety is our main concern, please bear with us.
We are waiting for more vaccines to be administered in Kerr County and also our new plexiglass safety equipment has not yet arrived. Businesses in the state, including the trucking companies have been on a backload since the snow-maggedon happened. You will hear us shout to the rooftops when we are able to open. We can’t wait to see everyone again.
Although our building is closed to general public use and regular programming right now, the Dietert Center staff are here every day to assist those in need as best that we can within safety guidelines. Please give us a call for any special needs you might have for Meals on Wheels, Friendship Cafe Drive Thru, Medical Equipment Lending, Personal Alert Link units, and our Call Reassurance program.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our drive-thru Friendship Cafe is open for lunch Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, March 31 – Chicken Florentine;
• Thursday, April 1 – Beef Enchiladas;
• Friday, April 2 – Closed for Good Friday;
• Monday, April 5 – Meatballs w/Mushroom Gravy;
• Tuesday, April 6 – Summer Chicken Stew;
• Wednesday, April 7 – Turkey Tetrazzini.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
