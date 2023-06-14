Father’s Day is approaching and, although my dad is not here anymore, I plan to celebrate my husband. He has been a good father to his two children and, in the last 10 years, to my three kids and our grandchildren.
I miss my Dad, Landon Jones, and have many fond memories of him. He loved the Lord and taught me to love Jesus. He was a strong man, stern, but always making time for people and making them laugh.
One of my favorite memories was sitting on his shoulders when I was little. I felt on top of the world because I was suddenly bigger than everything. I felt special. Things that looked huge to me suddenly were not that big when I was resting on his shoulders and had a higher perspective.
Deuteronomy 33:12 (NIV) says, “Let the beloved of the Lord rest secure in Him, for He shields him all day long, and the one the Lord loves rests between His shoulders.”
When we see God as our father, and know He really loves us and is for us, we can rest in the middle of any storm in life. It is easy to focus on the storm or the problem, but when I focus on the fact that I am dearly loved, His love acts as my lifejacket. It helps me ride the waves and sustains me.
God’s heart is for His kids to rest and know they are loved. When we climb up on His shoulders, resting in His love, then we can see our lives from His perspective. God’s viewpoint is always better than mine. He issues us an invitation to rest and come up higher.
Years ago, I took my three-year-old nephew, Taylor, out for a special fun day with Aunt Kathleen. He was a child who enjoyed life and was dearly loved by his family and me. He was singing at the top of his lungs as we drove in the Jeep that morning. As he sang, I felt God speak to me, that Taylor was free to enjoy each day because he knew he was loved and every need was provided for.
Then I felt God say, “Kathleen, I want you to live as my much-loved child.”
I have felt so much more freedom from stress and anxiety as I have been learning to live as a much-loved child of God.
When we really believe God is a loving father and will take care of everything that concerns us, we are free to enjoy every situation we encounter. I am learning that when I am stressed or anxious, I just need a greater revelation of His love for me, and I ask God for that. He always provides in various ways.
This Father’s Day, I pray healing for your heart if your father is not here anymore and are missing him. Father’s Day can trigger grief. God is so gracious to provide for us in every circumstance of life. He is truly a good father so look to Him to heal your heart and ask Him to be your daddy.
Psalms 27:19 (NIV) says, “Though my father and mother forsake me, the Lord will take me up.”
I also ask God to heal your heart and memories if your father was absent from your life or did not know how to love you well.
Maybe you can honor your dad this year by forgiving him. Forgiveness brings freedom.
If your dad has broken your heart, remember, God heals broken hearts, so give Him the broken pieces. Let Him be a daddy to you.
You are God’s precious son or daughter, so rest on His shoulders and see your life from His perspective. He is a good father and always faithful.
Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie is a native of the Hill Country, a podcaster, author, writer and speaker. Contact her at kathleenmaxwell1@gmail. com. You can also purchase her book, “Thriving Through Seasons of Grief,” or listen to her podcast on her website, www.kathleenmaxwellrambie.com.
