by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
When you are surrounded by something all the time, it is easy to take it for granted. I recently was reminded of the truth of this statement when I attended the Chalk Festival. It was the type of experience you expect to find in a large, metropolitan area, but here it was in Kerrville’s downtown. An arts showcase like this festival—and just a few weeks earlier the Texas Arts and Crafts Fair at the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram—may seem improbable in community our size. You can tick off the reasons why: we’re too far away from Austin and San Antonio, there are not enough residents to support a fair, too few people love the arts, and so on. But we are lucky people, indeed, to live in a community which values its arts and culture.
I should not have needed the reminder about how much this community values the arts. At the start of each fall semester, Cayce and I host a group of first-year students on a Saturday tour that we call “The Arts in Kerrville.” For the most part, these students have spent very little, if any, time in Kerrville. Though they are generous enough not to say it, you can see behind their eyes some skepticism about how much culture this place can actually boast.
We load up in vans and begin the day at the Cailloux Theater. We hear about all of the performances that Playhouse 2000 puts on throughout each year and the upcoming concerts of the Symphony of the Hills. Students get a backstage tour of the shop and the rehearsal rooms, and the VK Garage; and they get to stand on stage and gaze out into the 800-seat auditorium. Whatever skepticism they may have had about the arts in Kerrville at the start of the day quickly fades as they take selfies of themselves from stage with all of those velvet seats behind them.
Next, we visit the galleries of the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center, pausing first for more selfies (of course) at the “Mother’s Love” sculpture—now the “James Avery Memorial.” Then we walk past the well-preserved historical Schreiner Mansion and past the beautifully curated windows of Schreiner Goods on our way to the Arcadia Live Theater where students lose the last of any remaining skepticism and are now clamoring for information about how they might volunteer or intern at this vibrant downtown venue.
Students learn about Big Seed during lunch at Pint and Plow, and we take in a play at the Point Theater to end the day, but first we spend some time at the Museum of Western Art—one of the jewels of our community’s arts and culture scene. Occasionally, students will send Cayce and me a thank-you note when our day is finished. This year, one student wrote to us about how much she enjoyed the Museum of Western Art and how much she was looking forward to taking her family to visit it when they came to see her during Family Weekend. She wanted her family to experience the sense of wonder and awe that she had felt at the museum.
Matthew Arnold, the 19th century cultural critic, noted that, “the world is forwarded by having its attention fixed on the best things.” It is easy to find the best things throughout this community. And I like to think that we’re all forwarded by these things, but we must—and I must—pay attention to these things and not just take them for granted.
In that spirit, I invite you to come to Schreiner University’s Junkin Campus Ministry Center on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. On this night, we will be presenting a program that is free and open to the public and which features Alfonso Hernandez, the Piñata Man, this fall’s Summerlin Visiting Artist.
Hernandez will be on campus and out in the community the week of Nov. 7th. He will be visiting school districts in the area, working with Schreiner students, and on Nov. 8 he will participate in a program called “Art that is Meant to be Destroyed.” Whether you are a long-time lover of the arts or just beginning to discover them, you are invited to be part of this special night.
And there are some of you who would be interested in not just hearing about piñatas but also in learning how to make them from one of the best in the world. We will offer a piñata master-class on campus during which you can work on your own artistic piñata creation. The class will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 3 – 5 p.m. While there is no charge for this master class, reservations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Please call (830) 792–7345 to reserve your place in the class.
A member of Schreiner’s Board of Trustees would often tell me that Kerrville was the Asheville of Texas. In many ways, I agree with him—but I like Kerrville better. Nonetheless, it is easy to forget just how lucky we are to live in a place where art and cultural activities abound. I, for one, intend to pay closer attention to all the opportunities that present themselves in this community, and to help this world be forwarded by song, script, painting, and symphony.
