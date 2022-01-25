My wife says that I snore. I don’t believe her. She’s never been able to prove it, and we’ve been married more than 30 years for crying out loud. As I always remind her, if I snore, you’d think I would be the first to know about it since I’m always pretty close by.
Personally, I think she just likes to wake up in the middle of the night and throw shoes, pillows, books and even lamps at me. Lately, though, things have gotten a little serious on this false accusation, and I’m worried that I may be sleeping in Henry’s house (our golden retriever) or outright evicted from the premises. Therefore, I’m doing a little research on the subject just to calm things down.
First, I learned that 90 million Americans snore. When I told this to my wife, she said, “Why don’t you ask some of them to leave the bedroom.”
“Very funny,” I said. Obviously, all these Americans have varying degrees of volume when they snore.
Take my buddy Joe, for example. Joe and I have been hunting and fishing together for 40 years. The first time I ever heard him snore, we were in high school. My dad had taken the two of us deer hunting in west Texas, and during the return trip, we asked him if we could ride in the trailer/camper. I’m not sure if there was a rule against that back in the day, but at least we could stretch out and sleep during the 10-hour return trip. What we didn’t know was that campers get really cold inside when the temperature outside is hovering in the teens. Inside the camper, the temperature felt somewhere in the negative teens, and without any way of signaling my dad to stop, we had to… how shall I say this tactfully, “spoon” with each other to conserve body heat.
I know this may be grossly crossing the line of too much information, but no two lovers ever held each other with such intimate passion. However, it was either that or die from hyperfreeze. That whole scene ended abruptly, though, when we somehow managed to drift off to sleep, and Joe started to snore.
My first coherent thought was that a Tyrannosaurus Rex had attacked us, and was trying to rip the roof off the camper. Then I realized that it was Joe’s snoring that was ripping the roof off the camper. How could a human being make that much noise? Needless to say, the rest of the trip was pretty miserable.
Later in life, Joe was diagnosed with sleep apnea, and started using a CPAP machine to control his breathing. When we have to sleep in the same room at the fishing cabin, it looks like he’s attached to some sort of life support system when he goes to sleep. Plus, I get briefly startled when waking up next to Darth Vader every time I have to use the bathroom.
Sometimes his breathing mask falls off, and he stops breathing for a while. At first, I would get scared and wake him up, but after repeating this routine over and over, I now I just let him be. If he stops breathing for too long, at least I get dibs on his new Orvis waders and fly-fishing rig.
If the allegations that I snore are indeed true (and I’m not saying they are) I know that I can’t be as bad as Joe, and so I’m learning methods to take care of the problem without such extreme measures. One study that I’ve been working on suggests that strengthening the tongue and facial muscles can be accomplished by doing “tongue aerobics.” I know it sounds a little odd, but they say it really works. Actually it’s called “myofunctional therapy,” and I’ve been working pretty hard at stretching my cheeks, tongue, and jaw every chance I get.
One word of caution, though, is that these exercises are best suited to private areas. That way, you don’t have to be answering a lot of dumb questions from the general public. I was at a restaurant the other day, and this crazy lady asked me if I needed some help. “No, why would you ask that?” I answered.
“Well what are you doing with your face?” she asked.
“I’m doing tongue aerobics, what does it look like?”
Another idea that I’ve heard of is to wear a pocket t-shirt backwards with a tennis ball in the pocket. The strategy is that the tennis ball is too uncomfortable to sleep on, forcing to me to turn sideways and reduce my snoring tendency. I realize that the tennis ball might come out, and then my wife would have something else to throw at me, but on the bright side, it’s better than getting hit with a lamp.
Anyway, I’m pretty sure that a philosopher like me can figure this out, and Henry and I can get used to a normal life pretty soon.
---
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect. com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.