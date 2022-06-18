Extra time is a wonderful thing. After completing your personal daily tasks, including work, do you have a few extra hours a week or a month to spare to help some of our community seniors?
Our Handy Helper program can sure use some volunteers to assist with simple, basic household needs. These jobs include changing out light bulbs, air conditioning filters, batteries in smoke detectors, replacing toilet floats, moving boxes from top of shelves, moving plants in or out during weather changes, or meeting the client at HEB to help them shop for groceries to name a few.
In some cases, we have requests for installation of grab bars around the house and bathrooms, tightening hoses so they don’t leak, and various other requests. This will help our seasoned homeowners stay off ladders, step stools, and chairs to keep them safe.
Of course, any potential volunteers should be able to climb ladders, step stools, but not necessarily chairs to keep you safe. Not only does it help with fall prevention but it supports longer independent living.
Here’s an idea. Would your business like to participate by having a few employees train for the program and then allow them to complete these quick projects for our community? Your business participation will be acknowledged for your support of our seniors.
Give Nick Villanueva, Community Services Coordinator a call if you have any questions about this volunteer area. Then, if you want to help out, Tony Ramos, our Volunteer Coordinator will get your paperwork started. Please consider helping us out with this very important resource for our seniors.
Now, how about your extra time for fun? Ever thought about playing the piano or guitar? Our popular class, Instant Piano and Guitar for Busy People on June 17 will help you get started on that path. Or, learn some great info about cooking in the College Cooking and More class on June 18 or the Instant Pot 101 presentation on June 23.
Don’t forget about our usual weekly activities as well.
How about your extra time for learning? Are you getting close to the Medicare age of 65? Our Medicare 101 – What’s it all About class on June 20 is perfect to give you the basics of the steps to prepare for this new journey of medical insurance.
Natural Solutions class on June 28 will give you lots of tips about essential oils for health, and Astrobiology-Search for Life in the Universe on June 29 will open your mind about the planets and bodies in our solar system.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at (830) 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Summer is definitely here, and Dietert wants to make sure our seniors stay cool. We are doing a Fan Drive in June to help them beat the heat. Our Meals on Wheels clients are homebound and a new fan will surely brighten up their day and add some much needed air circulation. Please drop off new box fans or new oscillating fans Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the center, 451 Guadalupe St.
You can also make a donation online at www.dietertcenter.org or drop it off at the center and we will purchase the fan for you. Thank you in advance for helping our MOW clients and seniors in need stay cool this summer.
Our Friendship Cafe is open for lunch Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are aged 60 and above, have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you are don’t have time to complete the paperwork or, are under the age of 60, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, June 15 – Lemon Baked Fish;
• Thursday, June 16 – Beef and Pasta Casserole;
• Friday, June 17 – Tuna, Pasta, and Cucumber Tomato Salads;
• Monday, June 20 – Soft Beef Taco;
• Tuesday, June 21 – Beef Lasagna;
• Wednesday, June 22 – Baked Lemon Chicken.
Please give us a call at (830) 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
