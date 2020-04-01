Dealing with fear of the unknown

The longer I walk with God, the more I realize I need a fresh revelation of His love for me in challenging times. Most of us could use an upgrade, when it comes to comprehending God’s love for us. Scripture is clear about the connection between the love of God and fear.
I John 4:18 (NIV) says, “There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who is fears is not made perfect in love.” (NIV) The more we live in an understanding of how radically loved we are, the more confident and secure we are.
Fear torments and is like punishment. God’s heart for us as His kids is to be free to enjoy life and live secure in His love.
I feel it is imperative that we treat fear as a robber or thief instead house guest. I was the queen of excuses, guarding the fears, thinking they were normal.
After studying I John 4:18, when I feel fearful, timid or hesitant, I ask God for a greater revelation of His love for me.
One of the biggest fears many struggle with is the fear of the unknown. It often paralyzes people and keeps us stuck and from living a life of faith. In reality, life is full of the unknown. Many times, we want a guarantee before we step into the unknown, but the only thing we can really rely on in life, is the love of God and the fact that He promises to be with us.
I learned this when my mother was stricken with a debilitating rare disease and I was tormented by the unknown, and the fear of losing her. One of the blessings of her illness, was I learned a very valuable life lesson; God is always with me and He loves me.
He was with me in one of my darkest valleys and I lived Psalms 23:4 (NIV), “Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” I felt His hand steady me and guide me, comfort me, and it is part of the fabric of my being, not just a scripture.
We are in uncertain times with the bad news with COVID-19, but I can tell you with all confidence, God is with us to guide us, if you partner with Him. This has given me confidence, with this virus surrounding us, economic pressures on our businesses, and the stock market plummeting.
We will never face a situation without the presence and care of God. It is up to us to hold His hand, seek Him and magnify God, more than our situations. Our confidence must be in His presence, love and trust in Him.
Hebrews 10:35 (NIV) says, “So do not throw away your confidence, it will be richly rewarded.”
As we conquer our fears, it helps others walk out of their fears. Overcoming your own fears is not just about you, but also about those God wants you to impact. We must see the bigger picture in overcoming our fears.
As we walk in these days of uncertainty, remember Psalms 112:7 (NIV), “They will have no fear of bad news; their hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.”
Ask God for a greater understanding of His love for you, and tell fear and panic they are not your friends. Rest in His love and presence, hang on to your confidence and trust Him.
Kathleen is a Hill Country native, writer, speaker and podcaster. She is passionate about helping people bring God into their everyday life. You can contact her at kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com and listen to her podcast at kathleenmaxwellrambie.podbean.com.
