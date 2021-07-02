A number of years ago, I was asked to speak to a ladies group in Comfort, Texas. When I am asked to speak, sometimes the organization has a particular topic or theme and other times, they let me choose my message. In this situation, the topic was chosen.
“Kathleen, we are studying the fruit of the Spirit from the passage in Galatians 3:5,” the organizer of the event said.
“We want you to talk about gentleness,” she continued.
“Okay,” I reluctantly replied, as I did not see gentleness as a strong quality in my life.
I personally felt more like a bull in a china shop than a gentle person, however, I knew God wanted me to teach about gentleness, and I wanted to learn. Here are some things I have discovered and practiced at home, work, and many other situations, since that day eight years ago.
Gentleness is defined as being kind or tender, not harsh or severe. As a verb, it means calm.
Gentleness is powerful humility. It means you are sweet-spirited, tenderhearted, and overcoming.
When I think about people I know that seem to have this character quality mastered, my heart is open to them, I feel loved, valued, I want to hear what they have to say - gentleness opens the door to many possibilities.
Gentleness is an attribute of Jesus. Matthew 11:29, “Come unto Me all who are weary and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you for I am gentle and humble in heart.” (NIV)
Jesus was the mightiest man around, and yet He describes Himself as gentle and says gentleness is part of His identity. Scripture tells us that we are made in His image, so gentleness is in all of us. Some of us need to develop it more than others do.
When I partner with Jesus, or am yoked with Him, like He invites us to, gentleness provides rest for my heart. If you are running around uptight, stressed out, you might want to try practicing your gentleness.
Gentleness is not weakness. It is strength under control.
It is easy to get aggravated with someone because they do not see eye to eye with you. Anyone can be angry, tell someone off and we might even think they deserve it. That isn’t the way God treats us. When we choose to respond in gentleness, we demonstrate strength.
One day, I was helping a client with a situation with her rent. I was trying to teach her to face her responsibility, not run from it. I coached her on how to call her landlord, explain the problem and her plan to rectify the situation. She left my office to make the call, and the next thing I knew, she came barging into my workspace, with eyes big, and I could hear someone yelling over the phone. It was the landlord and she was angry.
At that point, I asked to speak to the landlord. I identified myself, and the woman raised her voice at me. I wanted to give her a piece of my mind, however, I remembered what I had been learning about gentleness and decided to practice it.
I listened for a while, lowered my voice several decibels below her voice, and began to speak and clarify some things. When I did this, instead of raising my voice to match hers, the woman began to lower her voice a little. The next time I spoke, I got even quieter.
She began to calm down, we had a good discussion, and my client got exactly what she needed.
Gentleness demonstrates strength, and combats harshness and anger.
Proverbs 15:1 says, “A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.” (NIV)
I have found gentleness is a good offensive and defensive weapon in times of conflict. My husband and I are both pretty strong-willed people and when we have a disagreement, I try practicing my gentleness.
Fortunately, he is not the kind of man to yell, but in times of conflict, when I choose gentleness, it helps us come into agreement quicker.
If you want to win a disagreement, I challenge you to try gentleness.
Philippians 4:5 tells us, “Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near.” (NIV)
Jesus wants us to display gentleness to others because He is gentle and wants us to be like Him.
In conclusion, I have learned gentleness can quickly defuse tense situations and disarm people. It makes people feel valued and it looks good on you when you practice it and wear it.
I challenge you to join me in practicing gentleness, and if you want to win a disagreement, try gentleness.
Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie is a native to the Texas Hill Country, a writer and speaker. She is passionate about helping people discover their value and worth and God’s love. Beginning January 22, 2019, at 6:30, she will be leading a Bible study at The Kroc Center called, The Gathering-Bringing God into everyday life. You can register for the event and reach her at kathleenmaxwell1@ gmail.com or visit her blog at www.theMaxwellminutes. blogspot.com.
