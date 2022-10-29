by Katie Segner PT, DPT
Peterson Health Ambulatory
Care Center
In honor of National Physical Therapy Month, I would like to promote awareness of women's health Physical Therapy.
As a mom of two daughters and a women's health physical therapist, I think it's very important to educate our community about the many interventions PT offers to address prenatal, postpartum, and general aging related issues that affect females.
Women often come to PT years after battling pelvic related issues for a number of reasons, the most common reason being that they did not know that pelvic PT is an option for them. Additionally, patients of mine often share that they waited to seek help for pelvic floor challenges they were facing because they were too embarrassed to discuss their symptoms with their provider or they thought their symptoms were "normal" after having a baby and hoped they would resolve over time.
These reasons for delayed care are exactly why I hope to spread awareness about this topic and prevent acute conditions from becoming chronic or mild symptoms from becoming debilitating.
Prenatally, you can work with PT on birth preparation to aide in lengthening your pelvic floor muscles to facilitate a smoother labor and delivery. PT can help guide you on how to incorporate specific stretches and breathing techniques to teach your pelvic floor muscles to relax and stretch as you near your due date. Women's health PTs can also address low back pain, sacroiliac pain, and offer a wealth of knowledge and education regarding body mechanics and pregnancy garments to help enhance comfort during pregnancy.
Postpartum PT can address the following:
• Perineal tears (first-fourth degree laceration of the tissues separating your vagina from your anus) sustained during vaginal delivery;
• Improve cesarean scar tissue mobility;
• Help to resolve dyspareunia (pelvic pain during intercourse);
• Address pelvic pain/achiness/ pressure management related to pelvic organ prolapse (descent of the bladder, rectum, or uterus);
• Educate on dietary modifications, toileting posture, and pelvic floor coordination as well as flexibility exercises to manage constipation;
• Educate on coordination, strength, and flexibility of the pelvic floor muscles to manage/prevent urinary incontinence (urine leakage);
• Minimize and manage diastasis recti (abdominal separation);
• Minimize/resolve pelvic pain including sacroiliac and pubic symphysis pain and dysfunction;
• Reduce/resolve low back pain related to core weakness;
• Facilitate a return to running/ higher level exercise program postpartum;
• Instruct patients in general core and lower body strengthening to recover from vaginal or cesarean birth, allowing patients the ability to return to an active lifestyle without limitation due to pelvic pain or urine leakage.
To alleviate any concerns you may have as a prospective patient for this treatment, an internal pelvic exam is not required to participate in pelvic PT. An internal pelvic exam is only included in the rehab assessment and treatment if it is warranted based on the patient’s diagnosis. If the patient provides consent for an internal pelvic exam, they can elect to have either a trusted chaperone of their choice or rehab staff member present for the exam.
If you are considering a referral from your physician to start women’s health PT, keys to a good prognosis and improvement of symptoms include:
• Strong motivation to adhere to PT recommendations for lifestyle changes (diet, exercises, bowel/bladder routines, body mechanics);
• Acuity of symptoms (rehab outcomes are much better when you address your symptoms sooner/closer to the onset of your symptoms, though it is never too late to seek pelvic PT regardless of time from onset of symptoms).
If any of these conditions I discussed resonate with you, don't hesitate to ask your gynecologist, obstetrician, certified nurse midwife, urologist or primary care physician for a referral to pelvic rehab.
After all, even though most of these conditions are "silent conditions" that we don't openly discuss with our girlfriends at girl's night, book club or play dates, they are very real. Unfortunately they are quite common but not normal and not conditions we should just accept as part of aging or becoming a mother. Our bodies deserve better!
Below are some statistics to emphasize that many women are actually affected by pelvic health conditions:
• 1 in 5 women experience some degree of pelvic organ prolapse after childbirth;
• 1 in 4 women more than 18 years of age experience episodes of urinary incontinence;
• 50 percent of women experience pain with intercourse during the first three months postpartum and 10-20 percent during the first year postpartum;
• Two thirds of women experience diastasis recti (abdominal separation) during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy and this risk increases with multiple pregnancies and when carrying multiple children (twins, triplets, etc);
Segner said, “Peterson Health has a pelvic rehab team comprised of male and female OTs (occupational therapists) and PTs (physical therapists) who are trained to treat these conditions. I encourage you to seek a referral from your medical provider if this is something you feel you could benefit from based on the information I shared. Our team would love to help you improve your quality of life and restore your pelvic health.
“If you have further questions regarding women's health PT at Peterson Health, reach out to Katie Segner at (830) 258-7367 or you can view my personal website www.mamatothecore.com.
“This website also has information on days/times that I teach core strength based, group mat Pilates classes at the Center for Fitness in Kerrville.
“My website also offers a Prenatal Fitness Guide that I developed (and followed myself during my second pregnancy) that is available for purchase if you or a loved one are expecting and could benefit from guidance on safe exercises designed specifically for each trimester of pregnancy.
“My guide includes education including benefits, precautions, and contraindications to exercise during pregnancy, pregnancy garment recommendations, body mechanics tips, education of common musculoskeletal dysfunctions that can arise during pregnancy and how to manage them, and a description, photo, and comprehensive exercise index for reference and appropriate dosing of three workouts per week including upper and lower body and spinal flexibility and upper body, lower body and core strength as well as pelvic floor strength and flexibility based exercises throughout pregnancy to help you maintain your fitness and prevent risk for muscular, joint or ligamentous injury during pregnancy.”
Happy National PT month, and stay well.
