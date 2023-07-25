Since the Kerr family’s inception back in 1988, the firm has owned many dogs. I have written about them before in a piece titled, “Dogs I Have Known.”
Most of those pets were just that, pets who certainly didn’t qualify as proverbial “members of the family.” They came in and out of our lives at various times, but for whatever reason, be it bad behavior, the wrong temperament or even team chemistry, they just didn’t pan out.
All of them were compared to our first Golden Retriever named “Mason,” and frankly, they just didn’t match the love we had for our original canine companion. Mason was a legendary dog, cheerful in all weathers, always ready for action ... his intuition was instinctive ... and he could say more with one raised eyebrow than most people could say with a prepared speech. His favorite place to be was in the back of my truck and it was there with his head in my lap that he took his final breath.
It was one of my darkest days, and I still reminisce over his life when I pass by the old oak tree and windmill where he is buried near Fredericksburg.
The next 20 years were filled with dogs that just couldn’t make the cut. We tried other Goldens, Labradors, mixed breeds, heck, we even fostered a highly-trained wheelchair assist dog named “Happy.” I’m pretty sure he was smarter than my own kids. However, none of them seemed to fit, and one by one they were sold or rehomed to other families who would appreciate them more. Figuratively speaking, it was one grand slam followed by a bunch of strikeouts, and we began to wonder if we really were dog type people, until we met “Henry.”
Henry came to us on a nonstop flight from Indiana from a reputable breeder. Originally, he was intended to be my son’s dog, as he was nine years old. I believe the sentiments from Travis’s mother in the famous book, “Old Yeller,” that every boy ought to have a good dog.
Right off the bat, we could tell that Henry was a little weird. Even as a puppy, he liked to sleep balanced on his back with all four paws off the ground. He instantly liked all people in his circle. I always joked that if robbers ever broke into our home when we were away, Henry would probably help them find the family silver. (That was a joke, and if you are a potential robber reading this, don’t bother because we don’t have any silver.)
Somehow, this crazy dog got into our hearts more than his predecessors. He loved to collect balls of all types - rubber bouncy balls, tennis balls, and baseballs were his favorites. He liked stuffed animals too, but they never lasted long, and we’d wake up on many mornings to find a cuddly penguin autopsy in the living room.
Of course, Henry would be sitting there with a guilty look on his face, but it was impossible to be mad at him long. He could woo you back into reconciliation simply by resting his head on your knee and giving you the side-eye treatment until you gave in.
His movements became predictable. He’d always start off the night sleeping in Gideon’s room, but sometime after midnight, I would hear his tapping nails on the tile floor, and he’d spend the rest of the night on Momma’s side of the bed. He was more dependable than any alarm clock, and I’d feel his presence next to me every morning.
For nearly six years, my first coherent thought every morning was a cold wet nose touching my face. He always loved to lie next to me when I was writing. In fact, he’s laying next to me now and waiting for me to wrap up my article before bedtime. I realize that I’m mixing past and present tense here, but right now I find it difficult to distinguish the two.
Why am I telling you all this? Because our beloved Henry has advanced-stage cancer in his spleen, and after a slow, losing battle, this is his last night here with the family.
By the time you read this article, Henry will be gone.
Therefore, I beg your forgiveness for waxing words about my friend. If you’re a dog lover, and you’re lucky to live a long life, you will face days like this. However, those who experience life with great love will certainly face great loss, even with cherished pets. Is it worth the sacrifice? You bet it is!
All dog lovers have a dog story, and this is ours. Maybe my family will read it again some day and think of Henry. He is and was a great dog.
