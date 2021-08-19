For this week’s article, I thought I would share the inspiration behind the title of this column. About 8 years ago, I lost my father.
His name was John Kerr Jr., but everyone called him Buzz. Everyone who knew him admired him as a servant-hearted man.
He was a big guy, kind of had a John Wayne swagger to his demeanor, but he was kind and giving throughout his life. One of his defining characteristics was a big old grin that he wore most of the time.
He was cheerful in all weathers, a great father when I was young, and a great friend when I was old. I wrote this poem in his honor. Hope you enjoy it.
---
The Grin
Hands on his hips, clear eyes approving,
His posture was one of repose.
He never could keep his ball cap on straight,
Unkempt and disheveled his clothes.
This image I have is burned in my wits,
Although five years it has been.
I keep expecting he’ll walk through the door,
And I’ll see that familiar grin.
I’ve seen the grin and that stance I recall,
As many a thousand times over.
On football fields, fishing, hunting for deer,
In the yard, while I ran the mower.
The grin was there for me with no conditions,
No matter I’d lost or I’d won.
It told me that he was my biggest fan,
And delighted in watching his son.
And for many of you, who’ve seen the grin too,
Through tears you’re smiling now, aren’t you?
For you knew him a man who was cheerful to serve,
And a brother we’d steadily turn to.
Now all that’s left are pictures and stories,
The mind’s recollection of him.
And the days can be rough - those aren’t always enough,
Sometimes, I just need the grin.
At times like these, when I’m hopeless with sorrow,
Control loses out to dismay.
And I ask who am I to question God why,
He giveth and taketh away?
The Lord’s tender answer - that I was so blessed.
And shouldn’t remain to be sad.
I was lucky to know him, and luckier still,
I was able to call him my dad.
And he gave me a rich legacy,
As a father who loved his wife.
A simpleton who was an ordinary man,
Yet lived an extraordinary life.
And the cool of a fall when my sons have the ball,
Or my daughter cheers for a win.
I’ll smile… wait, smile isn’t quite the right word…
It’s really more like a grin
---
After his passing, my family found that you just can’t bury a guy like Buzz Kerr, say a prayer, a few kind words and walk away. There’s just not enough closure or ceremony in those traditions to honor the legacy he left behind.
Of course, we were under no delusion that my father would care one way or the other, but in the interest of resolution for us, nothing seemed right. So, dad’s ashes just sat in an oak box in the closet for a year, waiting for us to collectively make up our minds on what to do.
About a year later, I took my mother to Harper to watch her grandson in a track meet. If you’ve never been to Harper, it’s a cozy little town about 25 miles north of Kerrville.
My dad, who loved to watch high school football, had been there many times to watch kids from our church. In fact, he had been to so many games and practices, that for a time, he was sort of a de-facto team grandpa to other players. When my mother and I were approaching the stadium, we noticed this charming little cemetery right up against the football field. I asked mom if she thought the location would make a fitting resting place for dad’s remains, and she was intrigued.
A couple of days later, I called the caretaker of Harper Community Cemetery. I talked to this sweet elderly lady about my father’s life, and what he meant to those who knew him. She quietly listened to my story for what seemed like half an hour, and then gently told me that she thought the community of Harper would be honored for Buzz Kerr to rest there. The rest of the conversation went like this;
“What does it cost to purchase a plot, ma’m?”
“Oh, we don’t charge you anything,” she replied. “You can give a donation if you’d like.”
“Well, that’s nice, ma’m,” I said. “But who digs the grave?”
She literally said to me, “You got a shovel?”
“Well, yes I do,” I said, momentarily stunned by her question. “But aren’t there rules or regulations from the state or something?”
Again, she literally said to me, “Well, make sure you dig deep enough that the wild hogs don’t get him.”
Dad’s gravesite is under a big live oak, and about 30 yards from an old Aermotor windmill. The grandchildren dug the hole themselves, and we had a time of songs and memories. Coleman can throw a football from dad’s spot, and hit the 50 yard line of Harper Stadium.
Dad would have liked that. I must remember to tell him, if he doesn’t know already.
