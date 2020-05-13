Dietert News – May 13, 2020

I hope every mom out there had a fabulous Mother’s Day. We, here at the Dietert Center really missed having our Mother’s Day Tea.
For many years, the Saturday before the big day is when we celebrate the moms in our community. Our dining room is filled with moms of all ages, children, spouses, and friends and we have tea and lots of goodies from our kitchen.
The women are all decked out in their fancy hats and the room is filled with fun conversations and friendship. We usually have a style show and some years, there have even been a few of our male staff that dress up to strut their stuff, too. We were not able to facilitate the event this year, but our memories were surely there.
We may have to have a belated Mother’s Day Tea later in the year because any day is a good day to celebrate those sweet ladies. I miss my mom so much, so this event helps me feel lots of love.
We have been busy painting, stripping and waxing floors, deep cleaning, and reorganizing closets and storage sheds, but I am ready to get back to hearing voices, music, and laughter in the building. Special thanks to all the staff for joining together as a team to get the center ready for that day, whenever it happens.
Unfortunately, the center is not open to the public yet for classes, activities, and dining but we are certainly getting ready for it. We want to make sure the early opening of activities in our community is successful and if any additional recommendations are required before we open. The health and wellbeing of our clientele is our utmost concern. When we feel all is safe, we will open again with a celebration. Watch for updates in this column, our website, or our Facebook page.
We transitioned back to delivering hot meals to more than 300 seniors every day (Monday-Friday) on Monday. We have been delivering one hot meal and extra frozen meals or shelf stable meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays to help with social distancing requirements for our clients, volunteers and staff. But, our seniors need hot meals in their belly, so with all the new openings and changes allowed, we decided to go back to providing the daily interaction and support for our clients.
During that time, though, they did receive a daily phone call to check on them. Most of our volunteers came back to help out with the renewed delivery system, but others are still health-compromised and are not able to come back at this time. If delivering meals is something you ever thought about doing, now is a good time to get started. Give Tony Ramos a call 792-4044, ext. 250 to learn more about it.
If you have seniors in your neighborhood, please continue to check on them and make sure they have what they need during this time and that they don’t feel isolated. If they are in need of the Meals on Wheels program, please ask them to call us at 896-8117 for eligibility information.
Our second “Tuesday Donation Day at the Dietert” was great. We are especially in need of wheelchairs, knee scooters, transfer benches, portable commode chairs, shower chairs and stools right now. Please donate your gently used medical equipment on Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. You can drop them off at the front door area. We will have someone there to accept your items and give you a donation receipt. We are not able to accept items such as foot braces, arm slings, or other items that might attach to the skin, for obvious reasons. Last year, we loaned out more than 1,168 medical equipment items to those in need. Remember, anytime you need to borrow something, just give us a call to see if we have it. Then, just bring it back when you are finished so that others can use it.
The new Club Ed summer catalog should be in your mailboxes in the next week or so. We have included classes to begin June 1 and hope that we are able to accommodate that. Be sure to make your plans to sign up for a class and bring some joy back into our building. Please just be understanding and bear with us if some of those plans change due to recommendations from health officials. We hope to be up and running full-steam soon.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information. Hope to see everyone very soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.