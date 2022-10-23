To the editor:
There is a lot of misleading information floating about concerning the fiscal impact of the bond issue. Here is the correct information.
The bond issue comprises six essential needs – i.e., projects – contained in three discreet propositions, A, B and C. The total cost for these 6 projects is $27.5 million, which is a lot of money in the abstract but a great deal for these six essential upgrades to county facilities. Each of the projects will be completed in 2-3 years after the bond passes.
According to the Kerr Central Appraisal District, the average value of a home in Kerr County is $287,000. Passage of the bond issue will add approximately $8.62 cents per month, or $103.14 per year, in ad valorem taxes. In the 20 years while the bond is being retired, the owner of that average home will pay only an additional $2,068.80 total in ad valorem taxes because of the bond and will enjoy all six completed projects.
According to the company managing the Hill Country Youth Event Center, the improvements funded by Proposition B to the indoor arena at the Hill Country Youth Event Center will significantly increase the security and safety for the persons enjoying such events. Additionally, the number of evens held there will increase by 15-30 annually. Those additional events will add between $2.5 and $5 million in economic impact to the local economy.
Opponents of the bond issue counsel delay, which is interesting because one of their criticisms of county government has been the failure to address these issues previously. One year’s delay in passing the bond issue will increase the total cost up to $6.8 million. The opponents also prefer to address these critical needs on a “Pay as You Go’ basis strictly out of property taxes. Given the legal restrictions on counties ability to raise significant sums, that is impossible. Using only tax revenue, after 20 years (the term of the bond) only two of the six projects will have been completed and the owner of that average home will have paid $10,306 in additional ad valorem taxes. Five times the cost, one third the return. Not good math.
Rather than pay cash, most of us take out mortgages in order to buy a house over time. The bond is a mortgage by the citizens of Kerr County to address and solve the critical capital needs of Kerr County in a fiscally responsible and affordable way.
The needs addressed by the propositions are the result of three year’s study, evaluation, research and debate by five taxpayer citizens of Kerr County. No consultants from Austin; no out of county experts. Just hard work. We believe in our work on your behalf. Please join us in voting for A, B and C for the future of our beautiful homeland.
– Fred Henneke
Kerrville
