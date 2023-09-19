I have this reoccurring dream- that someday a brilliant engineer from MIT, or perhaps Caltech, will invent a ratchet strap that actually works.
The invention immediately brings happiness and joy to the world for hunters, outdoorsman, and everyone with a truck or trailer. In one fell swoop, treaties are formed by all nations and world peace follows. In fact, most of the problems for mankind are solved.
Then I wake up and realize that all we have is just your regular old ratchet straps … bummer.
Being an outdoorsman, I have been around ratchet straps for more than half a century on this big blue marble. Therefore, I consider myself to be above average in the practical application of these devices as they apply to hunting, fishing, moving, trailering, etc. Did you know, for example, that ratchet straps were originally invented by German engineers and were intended as torture devices for captured allied troops during World War II?
Prisoners who were deemed to be hiding vital information about troop movements or locations of command centers were simply given a ratchet strap and told to help tie down some crates. Usually within the hour, the prisoner was ready to talk. Over the years, surplus ratchet straps were found to be useful for strapping things down.
I don’t know what cement-headed nincompoop thought of this, but fast forward to modern times and they can be found all over the place - wreaking havoc on the earth and causing chaos wherever they are. Of course, I’m kidding here. None of my version of the history of ratchet straps is true, but it feels true.
I find them all the time tangled up in yards, garages, shops, truck beds, and tool sheds just waiting for the opportunity to attack the feeble mind. That in itself defies logic because when you need them, you won’t be able to find a single one, or the parts you do find won’t match.
The basic parts of the ratchet strap are a strap of some sort, and a ratchet. Sounds simple enough, right? The strap is just a regular old strap with hooks on the end. The ratchet mechanism works by holding one side of the drum assembly while pressing down on the … okay, I don’t really know how the ratchet works, but it’s supposed to.
I’ve watched YouTube videos of the procedure, and they seem simple enough. However, be wary of ratchet strap videos. I’ve learned that they’re all fake and lure good decent folks into a false sense of confidence that will erode into total dilutional meltdown when attempting to operate themselves.
You can always tell how old a sportsman is simply by counting the ratchet straps he has. For example, the owner of the ranch where I work is well into his 80s and if you were to place all the ratchet straps he has lying around from end to end, they would circle the earth. Of course, virtually all of the straps and ratchets won’t match, so he just buys more of them. It’s a vicious cycle, especially for hoarding types, and it ultimately ends with psychotherapy and anti-depressants.
To his credit, my boss does keep on me about rolling up the straps and storing them in a dust-free crate. That way they’re not tangled up, and always ready for quick action when you need them.
I always enjoy watching the comical scene of a novice trying to cinch down a load with a ratchet strap. First, they hook the tag end around a trailer stanchion. Then they confidently toss the rest of the apparatus over to the other side with a haughty look in their eyes. Of course, that’s the easy part, and I continue watching with an affirming nod and a knowing grin because I know what comes next.
The tricky part involves slotting the tag end of the strap into the ratchet barrel. You just can’t do it without keeping tension on the tag end because the hook will then come loose, and you have to start all over. Therefore, they end up holding the strap with their teeth while using an armpit to hold the ratchet leash.
Both hands must then be nimble enough to find the barrel slot, the release pin, and the ratchet lever all without the use of vision because you can’t keep tension on the strap and see what your hands are doing. The satisfying part of this little scenario is when the novice finally yells through his clenched teeth, “How about a hand here?”
Actually, the best part is when I reply with, “What?” and he has to repeat the request.
I could go on and on with this article - like discussing the best way to cut a tight strap without getting buggy whipped, or throwing a snarled, yet perfectly good strap away without guilt, but I need to help tie a tractor down for transport to the shop. Come to think of it, I can’t really remember where the straps are just now. Oh well, I’ll just run by Gibsons and pick up a new pack on the way.
Ya’ll have a great week,
Camper John
---
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect. com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.