I have this reoccurring dream- that someday a brilliant engineer from MIT, or perhaps Caltech, will invent a ratchet strap that actually works.

The invention immediately brings happiness and joy to the world for hunters, outdoorsman, and everyone with a truck or trailer. In one fell swoop, treaties are formed by all nations and world peace follows. In fact, most of the problems for mankind are solved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.