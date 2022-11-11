‘Women of Hope’ retreat held at Notre Dame

To the editor:
On Oct. 22, we had a one-day retreat through our Parrish Notre Dame Catholic Church with our ministry "Women Of Hope." Our theme was why we celebrate El Dia De Los Muertos and All Saints Day.
I am so grateful for all the "Women Of Hope," Wyatt Wentrcek and Fr. Dudda and the team, Larry Lourdes Camarillo, Anna Castorena, Janie Cruz, Alicia Yvette Espinoza, Clarissa Espinoza, Rachel Garcia, Jennifer Garces, Alice Gutierrez, Billie Gutierrez, Janie Morales, Marilu Arriaga, Nicole Thibeault, Yuri Rivera-Valdez, and Alma Venegas R in our Notre Dame church. And some on the team were from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Comfort.
They have such wonderful servant hearts, are so compassionate, and bring lots of wisdom, insight, and creativity in their leadership as women.
Our team really thrives when we have positive women leading us, and it's so inspiring watching them inspire other women within our parrish and community surrounding Kerrville. The mission of God and the community of God are only complete when we have positive women working alongside each other with the gifts God has given them.
God has prepared us with the tools that are needed to make it happen every year. Without the Holy Spirit we wouldn't have been able to make it.
I believe that throughout the years God has given each one of us the gifts to his ministry, "Women Of Hope," through empowering and equipping women to lead us in the church and in the wider culture. It was amazing celebrating "El Dia De Los Muertos." Romans 6.8: "Since we have died with Christ, we believe that we will also live with him." It was an amazing retreat, with our speaker Ana Laura Tamez from San Antonio. Our band, "EVE," coming all the way from San Antonio for four years. We had women from all over. Some were from San Antonio, Pleasanton, Rocksprings, Mason, Boerne, Buda, Comfort, Fredonia, Adkins, Sabina, Elmendorf, Floresville, Ingram, Comfort, Somerset, Hondo, Centerpoint, Fredericksburg and all the way to Brackettville.
We had more than 70 retreatants here.
I honestly believe that we need more one-day retreats like this. Women aren't able to attend a three-day retreat especially for our elderly. Our one-day retreat members were from 20 years old all the way to 86 years old.
It looks like these one-day retreats are becoming more popular in San Antonio. I brought the idea four years ago. Thank you to Fr. David Wagner. I personally think we need to have this kind of retreat at least once a year to bring people closer to God. Jesus wants to bring us closer to God.
He wants us to know Him, to love Him and to give glory to Him. He made Peter and the 12 “fishers of men,” men who would draw others closer to God.
That is what Jesus wants each of us to do. Jesus wants to work through other human instruments. He believes in a division of labor. He leaves something for each one of us to do.
Thank you to all the women who attended this awesome retreat. It was an amazing day.
We need more one-day retreats that are not too expensive for our women. May God Bless each one of you.
– Hope Garza
Kerrville
