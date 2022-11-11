‘Women of Hope’ retreat held at Notre Dame
A group of women recently gathered for the “Women Of Hope” retreat at Notre Dame Catholic Church.

To the editor:

On Oct. 22, we had a one-day retreat through our Parrish Notre Dame Catholic Church with our ministry "Women Of Hope." Our theme was why we celebrate El Dia De Los Muertos and All Saints Day.

