Let me just declare right out of the gate that this article is for the dads out there. I’m not really trying to strike a humorous tone on this one. Rather, my goal is simply some inspiration and maybe a little encouragement.
I was fortunate to have an epic childhood. As I look back, it is with nostalgia that I reflect on those days in our small community of Friendswood, Texas. This was back in the early 70s. Therefore, going barefoot outdoors, drinking from a garden hose, and playing with friends till it was too dark to see, were standard weekend rituals. Somehow, I made it through adolescence alive, even though I never wore a helmet on my bicycle or my skateboard.
Not that we didn’t have a few gnarly wipeouts, but normally those were nothing a bandage and some Bactine couldn’t fix. Remember that stuff? If you don’t, it was like pouring molten lead on your skin. Mothers claimed that it would prevent infection, but I remember thinking I’d rather just have the infection than the pain associated with battery acid being sprayed on my hide.
Anyway, life as a preteen, for me at least, was great. Friendswood was a small community near Houston and literally in the shadow of NASA. Virtually all of the fathers and a few of the mothers on my street were either directly or indirectly employed by the space industry. Heck, on one side of my house, there was an astronaut who orbited earth in the Mercury Program, and later served as flight director for Mission Control. On the other side, there was an engineer who helped design Space Lab.
Consequently, these men worked long, exhausting hours, and as I played with their kids every day, I noticed something ... they were never home. My dad, on the other hand, made it a priority to spend time with his kids. His job as a hardware draftsman was demanding too, as I recall, but the big difference between him and the other dads on the block, famous as they were, was obvious to all of the youngsters ... he showed up.
Throughout my childhood and all the way until I left home for college, my father demonstrated his delight for his kids by showing up. It didn’t matter what we were into, he would immerse himself in it with us. Model trains, building forts, Little League, football - whatever the current hobby was, he would play right along with us whole hog. Therefore, even with the world’s definition of rockstar successful men living all around us, it was the Kerr home where every kid wanted to play, and learn, and grow.
It was a lesson in parenting that I have tried to follow in raising my own kids. Not that I’m all that gifted as a parent, but neither was my dad. We certainly have made our mistakes.
However, I’ll let you in on a little secret that I have learned over the decades. A man’s mistakes are more easily forgiven with one simple rule … Just show up.
It wasn’t just for my benefit either. Over the years, he showed up for a multitude of others too for whatever reason. When he died 10 years ago, there were around 300 people young and old from all over who came to the funeral. I remember asking the congregation to raise their hands if my dad had helped them out or had come to watch them compete in high school or showed up for them personally.
Nearly every hand was raised, and even to this day, I still receive kind remarks as a testimony of his character.
Sadly, I learned later on in life that many of the homes and families of my childhood neighborhood became broken and shattered. Not all of them, mind you, but certainly enough to make me reflect and question the true ingredients of a healthy and happy family.
Of course, there are many answers to consider, but the one constant, in my opinion, is directed to dads - no matter the culture, no matter the mistakes made or the circumstances ... Just show up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.