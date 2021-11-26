by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
Life is full of surprises.
And perhaps no time of the year concentrates surprises more than Thanksgiving and the kickoff to the holiday season. Will the turkey be cooked enough? Will my flight home get cancelled? Will Santa visit this year? It is a time in which we hold our breath – hoping and hoping – and delight in unexpected outcomes.
But imagine the surprise of the Pilgrims in the early winter of 1621, when they met Tisquantam of the Patuxent tribe – known to most of us as Squanto.
Squanto had lived a very international life by the time he met our Pilgrims. Records indicate that he was captured by an explorer, Captain George Weymouth, who took him to England as a curiosity for English society to observe. Or maybe it was Thomas Hunt who captured him and took him to Spain. Though we have little reliable record of Squanto’s experiences abroad, we can conclude that he was most certainly capable of not just surviving under difficult conditions, but thriving.
He learned English somewhere along the way, and in 1614, his captors brought him back to the new world where he was to serve as a guide and interpreter. There are numerous accounts (perhaps legendary or maybe true) of Squanto’s adventures. He played cat-and-mouse with his would-be captors over the years, escaping their clutches frequently. He may have spent three years in a Spanish monastery where he learned about the Christian faith, and he eventually found himself back on the east coast of the new world where he would learn that all the other members of the Patuxent tribe had died out. He was – literally – the last of the Patuxents. A terrible surprise, indeed.
And can you imagine Governor William Bradford’s absolute shock when, after traveling across the ocean and losing more than half of his Pilgrim colonists enroute, he landed on shore and was greeted in English by a local man that Bradford would have described as a “savage?” And beyond his ability to speak English, Squanto also understood English customs, and he had more than a little familiarity with the Christian faith. Bradford must have thought to himself that life is, in fact, full of surprises.
Squanto proved himself a most capable politician by negotiating an early peace between the Plymouth colonists and various local tribes. Eventually, Squanto would get himself crossways with the Wampanoags, who would demand his execution. But ever one to surprise others, Squanto had so endeared himself to the Pilgrims that they took care of him.
And Squanto was a shrewd ambassador for the east coast, too, teaching the Pilgrims how to plant native crops that would thrive in their new land. He taught the colonists where to fish, how to plant corn, and how to travel from one place to another. Squanto showed the colonists how to tread “fat and sweet” eels out of the mud with their feet. What a wonderful surprise he gave them, too, when he introduced them to beaver pelts, and the Pilgrims identified these as a way to pay off many of their debtors in England.
Squanto must have been surprised, too, when he died rather ingloriously of something Bradford described as “Indian fever.” After a life of adventure, it must have seemed a surprisingly unexpected way for him to pass from life. Some historians argue that what the colonists took for “Indian fever” may actually have been a poisoning by rival tribesmen. There seems to be evidence of other poisonings, so the conjecture is not without merit. I like to believe that Squanto would have found this “surprise” more appropriate to the grand narrative of his life than a more common virus.
Life is full of surprises. And though surprises can cause us stress and discomfort, they also provide our everyday lives with an excitement that makes us feel fully alive. As we rush into this holiday season of 2021, Schreiner University wishes everyone delightful surprises of the season and memorable surprises to be treasured across the years. A most happy Thanksgiving to you all.
