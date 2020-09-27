Native Plant Society of Texas
Texas is a large, diverse state and plants that work for one region may not always be the best choice in a different region.
The Native Plant Society of Texas (NPSOT) created the N.I.C.E. Native Plant Partners program to help nurseries offer natives that are right for the local environment.
Two local chapters of NPSOT, the Kerrville and Fredericksburg chapters, implement this program by choosing one native plant to promote each season – in cooperation with wholesalers, in order to assure availability – and in cooperation with participating local nurseries.
The N.I.C.E. acronym stands for “Natives Improve and Conserve Environments.” The goal of the program is to introduce people to great native plants that are available locally to use in place of non-native species.
Why native plants?
The home page of the state website, NPSOT.org, says:
• Native plants are drought tolerant, naturally conserving our precious water resources;
• Native plants provide habitat and food for birds, butterflies, bees and other wildlife;
• Native plants don't need special pampering or fertilizing;
• Natives are natural to their eco-system, and;
• Natives help us maintain biological diversity.
Salvia Greggii
This fall season (which begins on Tuesday, Sept. 22), the Kerrville and Fredericksburg NPSOT chapters are featuring Autumn Sage at five local nurseries as their “N.I.C.E. Plant of the Season.” Though known as Autumn Sage, it blooms off and on nearly all year, from spring until a winter freeze.
Autumn Sage is a small ornamental flowering shrub, delightful to use in a perennial bed or as a low hedge. It normally grows 2 to 3 feet tall and wide. Its aromatic foliage makes it unpalatable to deer, but its flowers are magnets to bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.
Salvia greggii is a plant that makes EVERY list of “best landscape plants” for Texas. When I first moved to the Hill Country in 2006, I thought perhaps this plant was overused, as I saw it in every single home and commercial landscape. However, after seeing it in bloom over and over, even in neglected spaces, I realized that it is the most perfect native flowering plant for our area.
Salvia is a huge and varied genus of perennials, and while S. greggii is just one of many salvias, it is by far the most popular in this area – and for good reason. Make that reasons:
• It is native to the Edwards Plateau;
• It is perennial and virtually trouble-free;
• Its water use is low;
• It loves hot sun and dry (but well-drained) soil;
• It is mostly evergreen over much of Texas, only going dormant for a few months in the most northern parts;
• It is deer resistant (one of the most prized qualities in these parts);
• It is disease- and insect-free, and extremely tolerant of heat, humidity, and drought, and;
• It blooms for nine months of the year (how many plants can do that?), though it does slow down in the heat of summer. But in the spring and fall it can bloom heavily, with eye-popping color.
The true native forms of Salvia greggii grow in rocky soils of Central, West and South Texas, and Mexico. The color of its flowers in the wild is usually red or coral, but varies from area to area, with some regions dominated by red-blooming plants, others pink, others orange, others purple, and others white, plus many shades in between.
The color range has been further enhanced by plant breeders, resulting in many new cultivars over the years. There are many hybrids with Salvia microphylla and other species in today’s market, which are often referred to as “Salvia greggii types.” You may have seen hybridized varieties with names like Hot Lips, Cherokee Chief, Sierra San Antonio, and more.
How to grow Autumn Sage
• Buy color(s) that will blend with other plants around it;
• Space plants 18 to 24 inches apart;
• Water lightly but regularly for the first year, until well established;
• Little trimming will be needed the first year;
• Beginning the second year, trim plants back by one-half in late winter (February) each year and again by one half in August, to maintain a tidy shape and to promote new growth, which produces new flowers;
• Deadheading (removing spent flowers) is not required, but enhances the appearance and stimulates the production of new growth and new blooms;
• Or, for a more natural appearance you may allow it to grow and spread or sprawl, with occasional pruning of old wood, and;
• Properly tended, plants should last for many years and never have to be dug or replaced. This is one perennial you won’t have to dig and divide.
Where to find it
Local N.I.C.E. nurseries have happily agreed to stock up on our Plant of the Season in order to have it available to the public. These independent nurseries carry only the best plants for our area, as well as high-quality soil amendments and gardening supplies.
Look for the “N.I.C.E. Plant of the Season” sign stake at these nurseries and growers in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, and Medina:
• Natives of Texas, 4256 Medina Highway, Kerrville, (830) 896-2169;
• Plant Haus 2, 604 Jefferson Street, Kerrville, (830) 792-4444;
• The Gardens at The Ridge, 13439 S. Ranch Road 783 (Harper Rd.), Kerrville, (830) 896-0430;
• Friendly Natives, 1107 N. Llano Street, Fredericksburg, (830) 997-6288;
• Medina Garden Nursery, 13417 Tx. Highway 16, Medina, (830) 589-2771.
The chapter website contains articles of past N.I.C.E. plants, going back as far as 2009. To peruse the list, visit www.npsot.org/wp/kerrville/nice-2.
Why go native?
To sustain the local ecosystem, native plants are essential, and many non-native plants are extremely detrimental. Non-natives may seed out more easily, grow faster, and use more water – proliferating and crowding out native species until the natives become extinct.
Native plants, on the other hand, have lived here for centuries (without fertilizer or pesticides); have evolved to withstand our temperature and moisture extremes and our poor soil; and have supported the local wildlife by providing food and shelter for our native animals, birds and insects.
As they are forced to compete with non-native plants for resources, the native plants become fewer and fewer until they are crowded out or eaten to extinction.
The Kerrville Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas hosts monthly programs at the Riverside Nature Center, 150 Francisco Lemos St., Kerrville, September through May. See npsot.org/kerrville for details.
The Fredericksburg Chapter of NPSOT meets monthly at Presbyterian Memorial Church, 601 North Milam Ave., Fredericksburg. See npsot.org/fredericksburg for details.
---
Cindy Anderson is a member of the Native Plant Society of Texas (Kerrville Chapter) and the Hill Country Master Gardeners. An enthusiastic (though often frustrated) gardener, she has learned first-hand the value of native plants, and gladly shares reviews of her favorites in this quarterly seasonal column.
