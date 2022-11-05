Kerr County Animal Services, our county’s ONLY open intake county taxpayer-funded animal control shelter, intakes 2,000 to 3,000 cats and dogs annually (not including thousands of wildlife). KCAS services over 50,000 residents and covers over 1,100 square miles
The KCAS staff operates out of a facility donated to the county decades ago. One building used to be a personal residence, and the dog kennel outbuilding was poorly designed. The current shelter is too small and unsafe for the staff, visitors, and the animals impounded there.
Ten Reasons We Need a New Animal Shelter:
• Paint and tile are porous surfaces for dog kennels, which are unable to be adequately sanitized;
• Open drains in dog kennels allow dogs to slip through and have been a chronic problem for years;
• No spay-neuter/wellness spaces. Without a surgical room, animals cannot be fixed before adoption;
• Animal seizures easily overcrowd the facility and displace adoptable animals that may end up being euthanized.
• Not enough kennels or space to support the Kerr County community;
• Not ADA compliant at all;
• No room for adoption and responsible pet ownership education;
• No proper isolation/HVAC air handling (to protect employees and healthy animals from infectious diseases;
• Only one entry for the public and contagious and or aggressive pets creates a dangerous environment for families.
Please vote FOR Prop A, Prop B, and Prop C.
