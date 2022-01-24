State Representative Andrew Murr (R-Junction), Congressman August Pfluger (R-San Angelo), and State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) recently traveled to the Texas border in Del Rio for a security briefing on Operation Lone Star. Operation Lone Star was initiated in March 2021 to assist in directly mitigating the crisis at the southern border caused by the Biden Administration's inability to secure the border.
"The absolute failure of the Biden Administration to secure our southern border is a crisis that directly affects not just my constituents in the Texas Hill Country, West Texas, and South Texas areas, but all residents and families across the state. Addressing this failure and securing our border must be a priority,” said Murr.
Representing one the largest legislative districts in Texas, Murr has seen firsthand the impacts this crisis has had on border communities such as Del Rio and the surrounding areas.
Not only has human trafficking dramatically increased, so has other illegal activity, such as the smuggling of illicit drugs like cocaine and fentanyl. In 2021, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced that they had seized more than 886 pounds of fentanyl that had recently crossed our southern border - enough to kill 200 million people.
Operation Lone Star currently utilizes human resources from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard - deploying air, ground, water, and tactical border security forces to high-risk locations to deny drug traffickers and other smugglers the opportunity to carry narcotics and people into Texas.
“I was proud to support Operation Lone Star and work with my colleagues in the Texas House to provide nearly three billion dollars in additional funding to address security efforts at the border during recent legislative sessions this year. I’m grateful to work with state and federal leaders, like Congressman August Pfluger, Representative Brooks Landgraf and Governor Greg Abbott, to continue the fight to keep our state safe and secure.”
While the state allocated a historic level of funding for security efforts at the southern border, Murr is committed to continuing to work with the state and federal officials to fill in security gaps at our border.
Murr applauds, and extends his gratitude, to the hard-working men and women of the Department of Public Safety, state law enforcement officers, and the Texas National Guard for their hard work in protecting and securing our southern border.
State Representative Andrew Murr serves House District 53, which includes Bandera, Crockett, Edwards, Kimble, Kerr, Llano, Mason, Medina, Menard, Real, Schleicher and Sutton Counties and covers approximately 15,000 square miles of rural Texas.
