To the editor:
Sometimes good work goes unnoticed.
Guy Overby, as the first director of what was then called the Kerr Economic Development Foundation, worked on many projects, but one was keeping the Knipling-Bushland U.S. Livestock Insects Research Laboratory open and in Kerrville.
He took delegations of community leaders to Washington, D.C., to work on this and other opportunities.
Today this pioneering research lab founded in 1946 not only remained in Kerrville, but also is undergoing a $50,0000 expansion.
The research developed here in the field of veterinary entomology is used around the world by farmers and ranchers, and has a dramatic economic impact by protecting livestock from invasive pests that sicken and kill. The lab also does research on wildlife including diseases and pests that attack white-tailed deer.
Just north of IH-10 as you head toward Fredericksburg on Hwy. 16, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Knipling-Bushland Livestock Insects Research Laboratory is on your left.
Thank you, Guy Overby and community leaders and government leaders for good work.
– Bill Blackburn
Kerrville
