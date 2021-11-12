Daylight Savings Time – some like it, and some don’t. I absolutely love the “Fall Back” day. Not for the extra hour of sleep specifically, but for the extra hour of getting things accomplished.
My husband always laughs at me, but he does lovingly indulge me by not changing my clocks until it’s time to go to bed for the night on Sunday. Several times during the day, I say it’s “whatever time it is on the clock,” then joyfully and mostly in a loud voice say, “No, it’s really an hour earlier.” I love getting the chance all day to have a new beginning over and over again. I get so motivated with those small moments of extra time, and so enjoy the peace of not feeling rushed. So, in retrospect, over my many years of “Fall Back” days, I guess I have always enjoyed the chance to start something new and feel excitement about what the next hour holds for me.
I challenge everyone, myself included, to have that type of attitude every day. Just think about what we would be able to accomplish and the inspiration to do new things. When I got in my car on Monday to come to the office, my clock was still on the old time. So, I got a special blessing that morning of an extra hour once again. I might just leave it that way. Thank you, Curtis, for not changing that clock. As we celebrated our anniversary on Monday, that was a special gift.
Come have lunch with us in the Friendship Café on Thursday, Nov. 11 to help us honor our veterans. This is a special day for us and an annual tradition at the Dietert Center. After lunch (around 12:15 p.m.), we will gather all the veterans together for a group picture.
We take this time to honor all the men and women in our community and our nation who have served in various capacities in the military. What a wealth of history, support, and dedication to our country. The dining room opens at 11 a.m., and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. As a special treat from Dietert, we invite the veterans to be our guests for lunch on this day of celebration.
On another good food note, please don’t forget to place your order for our famous homemade Thanksgiving pies by noon on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Choose from Buttermilk or No-Sugar added Pumpkin for $12, or $18 for Southern Pecan or a Breakfast Quiche. Give us a call at (830) 792-4044, place your order online at www.dietertcenter.org, or stop by the front desk. Pick-up day is Wednesday, Nov. 24. The pies come in a white pastry box, so consider adding a ribbon or bow and giving one as a gift to someone that you are thankful for and make their holiday yummy. Plus, it helps our Dietert Center with some extra funds to assist our seniors.
We will also have muffins and quiche sales for the Christmas season as well, so mark Dec. 16 as the deadline to order with pick-up scheduled for Dec. 23.
Dietert Center will once again be a drop off location for the Boomers and Beyond Senior Services Alliance Blanket Drive. Drop off new blankets through Dec. 10, to be distributed to our local seniors before the cold weather sets in. You can drop them off in our front lobby from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Or, better yet, come have lunch with us and drop it off at the same time.
Join us for lunch Monday through Friday in the Friendship Cafe from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and enjoy great food and friendship. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, your meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
If you, or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at (830) 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Nov. 10 – Grilled Moroccan Chicken;
• Thursday, Nov. 11 – Salisbury Steak w/Sauce;
• Friday, Nov. 12 – Chicken Cacciatore w/Penne Pasta;
• Monday, Nov. 15 – Tuscan Baked Chicken;
• Tuesday, Nov. 16 – Beef Enchiladas, and;
• Wednesday, Nov. 17 – Pork Chop w/Gravy.
Please give us a call at (830) 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
