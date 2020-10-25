Due to COVID-19, the Dietert Center will continue to be closed to the general public until further notice with the exception of a few classes and activities that can meet social distancing requirements. We will still continue to service our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link units, Call Reassurance and our Medical Lending program. As always, please give us a call if you are in need of any services and we will help you out.
Peggy Pilkenton, RN, our Dementia Care Advocates coordinator, has space available for her second Dementia Awareness Series on Oct. 21 from 3-4:30 p.m. This session will cover “Changes Affecting Memory, Cognition and Communication.” This educational series is open to anyone wanting to have a better understanding of what dementia is. So many lives are affected by a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or another related dementia. The more we learn the better prepared we are to cope personally or lend a hand and heart of support to another.
Peggy’s next presentation – “Caring for Someone with Dementia – Family Caregiver” class begins Nov. 2 and continues on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. until Oct. 18. If you are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or another related dementia, you will benefit from this educational support program. Learn about the changes that occur with these conditions and how to be more prepared as a family caregiver while developing coping skills in the process. You will find that you are not alone in your journey, as you meet and spend time with other family caregivers in this class.
As I have said before, I wish I had had the opportunity to attend one of these classes while I was caring for my dad. Please take advantage of this chance to learn how to care for yourself first, so that you can care for your loved one. Remember what you hear on an airplane when traveling, “If you are caring for someone, put your oxygen mask on first.”
The next “Train Your Brain Booster” class is planned for Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. This is an educational and fun event to help you further strengthen your brain power. You will learn additional practical day-to-day tools for keeping your brain engaged and healthy.
The next DLI - Dynamic Learning Institute’s presentation will be on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie will help participants explore the ways to overcome life’s disappointments, change and grief. Grief can be experienced in the loss of a job, moving to a new location, children leaving home, death of a dream, divorce and major disappointments in life. You will learn skills on how to let go, the benefits of grief, healing of your heart, and how to thrive in seasons of loss. Sign up soon to reserve your spot.
If you or a senior you know is in need of a hot meal, please give Bethanie Miller, our MOW coordinator a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the program. We deliver close to 300 meals every weekday, but we certainly can add more. We have 200 amazing volunteers that help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now. Join our Dietert MOW family. We welcome you.
Our drive-thru Friendship Café is open Monday through Friday 11:30-12:30 a.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is free. A donation is always graciously accepted as well. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Oct. 21 – Rosemary Chicken Breast;
• Thursday, Oct. 22 – Shepherd’s Pie;
• Friday, Oct. 23 – Baked Chicken;
• Monday, Oct. 26 – Beef Marsala with Penne Pasta, and;
• Tuesday, Oct. 27 – BBQ Chicken.
Ready for some homemade Thanksgiving pies? Place your order by Nov. 20 for Buttermilk, No-Sugar added Pumpkin, Southern Pecan or a Breakfast Quiche. Call us, order online, or stop by the center to place your order. Pick-up day is Nov. 25. Make your or someone else’s holiday a little easier.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
