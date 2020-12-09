I can’t believe that it is already December and that the year is almost over.
And what a year we have had! I have been listening to all of my Christmas music to help me get into the mindset of the season. I love Christmas music and enjoy pulling out all of my CD’s I have collected over the years and remembering the special moments of years past.
When I say CD’s, it’s kind of funny, because my family laughs at me because I will still buy them rather than figure out all the iTunes stuff. Do you know how hard it is to find CD’s? They don’t have the huge displays anymore, so it is a special day when I find a new one that I don’t have.
What is your favorite Christmas song? I wish each and every one of you a special blessing this year by listening to your favorite song of the season. May it bring you precious memories of times gone by with those you love and fun memories of Christmas’ past. My favorites list is too long because I can’t just pick one.
I even have special memories of standing at the old Post Office ringing the bell for the Salvation Army with my girls. They would always bring their own little cassette player and their Disney Christmas music for all to enjoy.
After an hour of ringing the bell, my youngest daughter Ashley would reach up and grab the bell and say, “that’s enough Mommy” as the bell was right at her ear level. Needless to say, our shifts were only for an hour at that time.
The joy of music fills my soul with special memories and I sincerely hope your soul is filled as well.
Shonna and the team are going to make your Christmas celebration a little easier. They will be baking fresh Quiche and Banana Muffins as another fund-raiser to help us continue to provide hot meals for more than 300 seniors a day. Place your order by Friday, Dec. 18, online or give us a call at 792-4044 to let us know what flavor is calling your name. I purchased the quiche during Thanksgiving and it was fabulous.
Banana Muffins will be offered at ½ dozen for $6 and a full dozen for $10. The Quiche includes bacon, potato, feta cheese, spinach, swiss cheese and spices and will be $18 each. You will be able to drive-thru to pick up your items on Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Your support of this fundraiser helps us with funds to assure that no senior goes hungry in Kerr County.
We will continue to provide our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link units, Call Reassurance, Medical Lending program and our Drive-thru meals service during this time of uncertainty. All staff working in these program areas are remaining vigilant with health and safety protective measures.
Due to the uptick of COVID-19 cases in our community, the Dietert Center will be closed to the general public until further notice, but staff are still here every day to assist those in need as best that we can within safety guidelines. As isolation during this time is not a positive attribute of life for our seniors, we will continue to strive to open back up as soon as possible.
If you, or a senior, aged 60-plus you know of, is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our drive-thru Friendship Café is open for lunch Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Dec. 9 – Beef Enchiladas;
• Thursday, Dec. 10 – Chicken Florentine;
• Friday, Dec. 11 – Spaghetti and Meat Sauce;
• Monday, Dec. 14 – Taco Casserole;
• Tuesday, Dec. 15 – Chicken and Rice, and;
• Wednesday, Dec. 16 – Lemon Pepper Baked Fish.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.