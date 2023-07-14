To the editor:
To the editor:
You just thought the local boil water advisory was a problem? When the “all clear” finally comes, will they have tested the water on your street?
Nope.
They tested another location, and then assumed it is fine everywhere else. And that’s nothing compared to the incompetence at the wastewater department. They save money billing with 48-cent postcards.
On the bill are printed no less than three outright threats. Late payments get a 10 percent late fee. Reconnect fee $75. And “failure to receive bill does not waive late charges or termination.”
I signed up for auto-pay. Guess what? They seem to have trouble remembering to take my monthly auto-pay on time.
When the July payment date arrives and they forget to take the money, they will officially be six months behind. Think I should start charging them late fees?
– Dan Cooper
Ingram
Thank you for your story about Justin McClure of our local JAM Broadcasting Company going to help the Boerne radio station, twice hit by lightning, to get back on the air. McClure was helping a competitor get up and running.
Locally there is a long list of organizations helped by McClure's considerable engineering skills and long years in the business. Locally that includes the Arcadia Live Theater, Schreiner University, and the Trinity Baptist Church radio station.
McClure and JAM Broadcasting are solidly committed to this community and the neighboring area.
– Bill Blackburn
Kerrville
