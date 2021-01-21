McIlvain offers parting thoughts upon retirement

Retired President KCVB
January 15, 2021 marks the end of an era for me, as I will retire after a 47-year career in the hospitality industry. Fortunately for me, the last 8-plus years have been spent in Kerrville as President/CEO of the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau.
I appreciate the many individuals who assisted me, made recommendations and befriended me. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to complete my career in Kerrville.
One final task is to thank Kerrville and its citizens that have been very giving to Ronda and me. The Quality of Life, the excellent industry product mix and the positive attitude of the various professionals that I’ve worked with this last eight years have made this job rewarding and most enjoyable. For those reasons and more, Ronda and I will continue to make Kerrville our home.
Several groups and many individuals have had a major impact on the success or our community and our organization. Hospitality industry managers and their staff members are generally the “front line troops” that most visitors meet first. Elected officials and city staff are committed to the success of our community. The support, wisdom, advice, guidance, diversity and professionalism of the KCVB Board of Directors has been extremely gratifying. And the congeniality, strong work ethic and solid accomplishments of the KCVB volunteers and each staff member have been most satisfying.
Kerrville has more potential than almost any city in Texas and certainly any city our size in most states. No other Texas city has the combined quality of leadership in important Kerrville organizations.
Presidents/CEOs at Schreiner University, Kerrville Independent School District, City of Kerrville, KPUB, the Kerrville/Kerr Country Airport, Peterson Health, Kerr Economic Development Corporation, the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Greater Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce could each work and thrive in much larger organizations and communities; fortunately, these talented professionals have each chosen to live and work in Kerrville.
One important component of any successful destination is maintaining the health and well-being of the community and its residents and visitors. I encourage everyone to continue to show gratitude and practice tolerance as we support our medical professionals during the struggle to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kerrville medical professionals are coping with long hours, with minimal employees, patient overload and patients fear of the unknown regarding the virus. These and other factors have created added havoc for the medical professionals and occasional stress for residents when visiting medical facilities. It’s important to remember that we can’t all be first to receive our medical examinations, our COVID vaccinations and other medical needs. Mayor Bill Blackburn has emphasized the importance of every citizen practicing “Kerrville Kindness,” demonstrating random acts of kindness each day. Exhibiting “Kerrville Kindness” when working with our medical professionals will continue to be important as we conquer this pandemic.
Practicing the Mayor’s “Kerrville Kindness” campaign throughout our community will go a long way to attract and keep visitors returning to Kerrville. Think how far-reaching that campaign could be for our community when practiced throughout the city as our country is experiencing unrest and turmoil nationwide.
The Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau under Julie Davis’ leadership will continue to flourish. The hospitality industry will prosper, which will have a positive impact on the economic well-being for our community.
As I approach my final day on the job, I wish the best of luck to Kerrville/Kerr County and the Texas Hill Country and its residents and visitors for continued success.
Vaya con Dios, my friends!
– Charlie McIlvain
Kerrville
