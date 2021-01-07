While the holidays looked a little different this year due to COVID-19 concerns, I was moved by the New Year’s Eve snow that blanketed Kerr County.
It was so symbolic to me to witness the beauty, the excitement and happiness the flurries brought with them.
It was as if we were experiencing a “rebirth” or a “cleansing” on the last day of a very difficult year.
Our photographer, Brandy McCoy, was elated at the opportunity to commemorate the event on behalf of the Hill Country Community Journal.
She met children of all ages who ventured out to build snowmen, throw snowballs or just enjoy a moment of peace.
As members of the media, we are able to have a front row seat to the major and minor milestones achieved in our community.
Brandy was able to take in the joy that the snow brought with it. A week earlier, I was able to witness the same sense of hope and excitement while covering the administration of the first COVID-19 vaccines in our community.
Our frontline, healthcare workers must be exhausted at this point, caring for the endless numbers of daily coronavirus patients, but on Dec. 23-24, they were energetic, hopeful and happy.
It has been a while since we were able to report on such positive events on back-to-back weeks, and it felt really good.
As we enter a new year, I hope this is a sign of things to come. I hope that we can see joy again. I hope that our businesses can prosper again. And, most of all, I pray that our residents can feel safe again.
When this is all over, and it will be some day, I will certainly do my best to show appreciation to all of our frontline healthcare workers and our wonderful first reponders.
I hope you will join me.
Happy New Year, Kerr County. May 2021 be our best year ever.
