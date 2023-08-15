A lady recently introduced herself to me at a gathering. She said she read my articles and sent them to her sister in Oklahoma. She told me how her sister had lost her husband a few years ago and was still adjusting to being a widow. As I talked to her, I explained to her that her sister was still in a huge transition, and transition takes a lot of work.

When you lose a spouse, you are never the same. You have to reinvent yourself, which takes a lot of energy. It is a transition from being one with someone to being an individual.

