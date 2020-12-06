I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving, whatever size of event it was for you this year. My house was the location for our small group of family. We actually had more dogs, seven to be exact, than kids.
I was able to prepare my Mom’s recipes for turkey, ham, dressing, gravy and deviled eggs. I love when I get to do this as Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. While I am sauteing the celery and onions, mixing the dressing and preparing the gravy, I can feel my Mom’s presence over my shoulder nudging me to add more sage and gravy stock to the dressing and yes, cut up those livers to put in the gravy. I love this special time with the memories of my Mom. The smells of Thanksgiving cooking does my heart good. Oh, and when my siblings requsest to take leftovers home, that is an added bonus because I know that I hit the mark. We also sent a care package to my brother in San Angelo. He called Sunday night to say, “Yes, they were right, it tasted just like Mom’s”. Mission accomplished.
Thank you to everyone that purchased a pie or quiche for your Thanksgiving festivities. Shonna and the team provided over one hundred delicious items this year and the drive through pick up went off without a hitch. Your support of this fundraiser helps us with funds to assure no senior goes hungry in Kerr County.
As the cold weather begins to come to Texas, please be assured that we will continue to service our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link units, Call Reassurance, Medical Lending program and our Drive-thru meals service. All staff working in these program areas are remaining vigilant with health and safety protective measures.
Brrrr, don’t forget that Dietert Center is a drop off location for the Boomers and Beyond Senior Services Alliance Blanket Drive. Drop off new blankets through Dec. 7 to be disbursed to our local seniors before the cold weather sets in. You can drop it off outside, knock on the door, and we will retrieve it. Or, better yet, drive thru to pick up a meal and drop it off at the same time.
Other Blanket Drop Off locations include Peterson Health Bistro Cafe, Peterson Health Ambulatory Care Center, Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
If you, or a senior, aged 60-plus you know of, is in need of a hot meal, please give Bethanie Miller, our MOW Coordinator a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now. Join our Dietert MOW family as a participant or as a volunteer.
Our drive-thru Friendship Cafe is open for lunch Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.00.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Dec. 2 – Chicken and Broccoli Casserole;
• Thursday, Dec. 3 – Steak Fingers with Gravy;
• Friday, Dec. 4 – Rosemary Chicken;
• Monday, Dec. 7 – Smothered Steak;
• Tuesday, Dec. 8 – Baked Fish, and;
• Wednesday, Dec. 9 – Beef Enchiladas
Unfortunately, due to the uptick of COVID-19 cases in our community, the Dietert Center will be closed to the general public until further notice, but, staff are still here every day to assist those in need as best that we can within safety guidelines.
This closure will primarily affect the Club Ed classes and activities. The health and safety of our participants, volunteers, and staff are of utmost importance. As isolation during this time is not a positive attribute of life for our seniors, we will continue to strive to open back up as soon as possible.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
