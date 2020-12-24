Schreiner University: Christmas decorations and reminders of hardiness

Schreiner University President
When it comes to decorating the house for Christmas, my wife has claimed that job as her unique burden and responsibility. I think it is because we have such different aesthetics. She likes symmetry, order, and elegance. My aesthetic might best be termed “messy eccentricities.” But she does allow me to make one contribution to the holiday décor around the house each year. So as soon as the Thanksgiving dinner has been cleaned up, I tape a picture of Krampus onto our refrigerator as my addition to the holiday spirit.
Krampus is an important holiday character in central European folklore. He is a half-goat, half-demon companion of Saint Nicholas who punishes children who have misbehaved during the year. He is a ghoulish figure, almost always depicted with a long red tongue and a paddle of some sort for spanking bad children.
When I was growing up, it was Santa Claus who dealt out both presents and coal. That made him both the giver of gifts to good children and the giver of punishment (or at least disappointment) to bad children. That is a lot of responsibility for an otherwise jolly elf to shoulder. Saint Nicholas is relieved of the burden of being “mean Santa” in the central European tradition with Krampus as his companion. This separation of duties makes a lot of practical sense to me.
Inevitably, my Krampus decoration elicits comments, questions, or looks of derision and disappointment when people see it. “Oh, brother—Charlie and his weird folklore,” I can almost hear our guests thinking. But my family tolerates the decoration—even appreciates it being there—because we know that while Christmas is light and sweet and happy and calm, there is always a darkness that circles around it, too. We forget this at our own peril.
Charles Dickens makes it easy to remember that Christmas is more than smiles and giggles when he introduces readers to the ghost of “Christmas yet-to-come.” This is how Dickens describes him: "The Phantom slowly, gravely, silently approached. When it came near him, Scrooge bent down upon his knee; for in the very air through which this Spirit moved it seemed to scatter gloom and mystery. It was shrouded in a deep black garment, which concealed its head, its face, its form, and left nothing of it visible save one outstretched hand.” Yikes! Krampus seems almost cuddly compared to Scrooge’s final Christmas visitor.
And perhaps it is because we are attuned to the creepier aspects of Christmas that my family has developed an unusual holiday tradition. My wife has a very old, green dishtowel, probably handed down to her from a great-grandmother, that has a smiling Santa Claus in his bright red outfit stitched on to the front of the towel. One of Santa’s eyes has disappeared over the years, so we now refer to this dishtowel as One-eyed Spooky Claus. We warn each other not to look into the one good eye of Spooky Claus or “else.” And shortly after Thanksgiving each year, you can bet that the spooky Santa Claus dishtowel will begin showing up when you least expect it. Under a pillow. Hanging in the icebox. In a school bag. Draped over a steering wheel. Perhaps tucked into the pages of the Hill Country Community Journal, just waiting for someone to open up the paper and have the one-eyed spooky Claus fall into her lap.
It is good, sometimes, to be a little afraid. How can we appreciate the light, after all, if we have not known the darkness?
None of which is to suggest that I hope everyone has a very scary Christmas this year. On the contrary, I hope that it is all sweetness and peace. But Krampus reminds us it will not be, and it really cannot be. And maybe it should not be.
As I write this, I am looking at a nativity that reinforces all the assumptions around the birth of Christ. “Silent Night” is a perfect description of the tableau: silent night, holy night, all is calm, all is bright. It is a great song, but it does not really reflect the world into which the Holy Child was born. A better representation is Gentile da Fabriano’s painting on an altarpiece for a family altar in Florence in about 1423. It depicts a scene from the magi’s arrival in Bethlehem. From a distance, it appears to be a traditional image of the adoration, but upon closer inspection it shows the youngest of the wise man getting his spurs stolen, two women stealing from Mary the gold that the oldest wise man brought, and another guy in the background getting beaten up. It is hardly a silent night moment. But it is an extraordinarily human moment full of the uncertainty, betrayal, and violence for which humans are known. It is also full of love, kindness, and hope—another set of traits for which we humans are known. All delightfully mixed together. In fact, had the world not been so complicated and messy, that baby would have had no need to make his appearance in Bethlehem.
After a year like 2020, it is hard to take solace in the illusion that everything is wonderful and good. It is not, but it never has been. There is some solace in remembering that—while Krampus has always been back in the corner, that one-eyed spooky Claus is waiting to scare you, and that Jesus was born into a rough and tumble world—we are a hardy lot. And while all of this may scare us a bit, we know that we can survive. It is good to leave ourselves a few reminders of all of this along the way. We will keep our reassuring nativity, and we will keep Krampus on the fridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.