Don’t you just hate beautiful families? Always looking good - their kids are gorgeous, and have perfect manners in public.
Take the Hendricks family for example. You probably know them, and Cary is the new Vice President of Camping Programs for the H.E. Butt Foundation. Every member of his family could be a fashion model, and Cary, himself, is one of the best looking dudes I ever laid eyes on. Heck, If I looked like Cary, I’d be checking myself out in the mirror all the time, but these days, I avoid mirrors as much as possible.
I guess I’m a little jealous, but sometimes, when I’m in my truck, and I see him jogging down the side of the road with his slim-fit v-neck shirt, I have to resist the urge to jerk the wheel and run him over. “Oh Goodness, Cary is that you?” I’m so sorry, let me back up and help you. (thump thump) Oops, I did it again. These darn trucks today.”
Of course, I’m joking here (sort of). I’ve got nothing but love for the Hendricks, and don’t get the impression that my own family are a bunch of unattractive, feuding hillbillies. In fact, I’ve been blessed with a beautiful wife, and three handsome kids who give me great delight. It’s just that, like most folks, I suspect we have a tendency to see other families around us as having it all together, when we have to work so hard at presenting a united front. For example, there’s a professional portrait of the Kerrs that we had blown up and framed, and it hangs proudly above the mantle in the living room. I don’t mind saying that we look pretty darn good, and we get lots of compliments when folks come to visit.
However, when I look at it, I’m reminded of the absolute mayhem that went into getting that shot. I don’t remember any bloodshed, but there was certainly battle fatigue, and the photographer probably signed up for PTSD counseling following the photo shoot.
My point is that for most of us, maybe even all of us, family life can be difficult, and the older I get, the more I realize that we’re all a little bit “off center.” That’s why I love to observe families who’ve learned to be devoted to each other in spite of the chaos, and put the “fun” in “dysfunctional.”
My family lives in Leakey - about a good hour’s drive from most of you. We still come to Kerrville often for necessities, and since I was a teacher in Kerrville for 13 years, I guess we still consider it home. When I tell that to folks, I get the feeling that they think of us in the setting of that old movie, “The Wilderness Family.” Yea, umm that’s not exactly us. We don’t have pet bear cubs, we don’t chop wood, and we don’t have to live off the land. We live pretty much like everyone else, and put our pants on one leg at a time just like you. However, after 17 years of small town life, we’ve sort of lost our edge on social propriety, and so sometimes our pants are on backwards. Heck, at least, we have pants on - well most of us anyway. My youngest son, Gideon, is still struggling to master that skill.
People ask us what it’s like to raise a family in such a wonderful place. Well, it’s wonderful - different, but wonderful. Let’s see if I can give you some perspective on that. When we moved here in 2004, my oldest son was 4, my daughter was 2, and the youngest was yet to be determined. Therefore, they don’t remember life in a whopping metropolis like Kerrville. When they reached school age, we enrolled them in the Divide School, which is 25 miles away and has the reputation of being the smallest public school district in Texas. For example, when my oldest reached the fifth grade, he was first in his class. On the other hand, he was also last in his class. Put it this way, if the Divide School got into a “no holds barred” fist fight with the one-room school house in Little House on the Prairie, our kids would have been in big trouble. Yep, we were that small. We eventually moved them to Leakey ISD, which has the reputation of being the second smallest school in Texas. It took some time to get used to nuances of a small town. For instance, we don’t have tryouts for the high school football team. Making the football team goes something like this;
Coach: “Son, would you like to play football?”
Student: “I guess so, but I’m not any good, and I’ve never played football.”
Coach: “Can you stand up?”
Student: “Yes.”
Coach: “Good, you’re on the team, and you’ll be starting on offense, defense, special teams and the marching band.”
Life in the Frio canyon is very seasonal. During the winter, it can get kind of lonely out here, but by March, we have an endless swarm of tourists - bikers, tubers, campers, hunters, and the party starts. By August, I usually start to feel like the party never ends, and we’re sort of ready for peace and quiet to return to the canyon.
One big difference between us and most other folks is that since this place is a working definition for “the middle of nowhere,” we have to plan our trips to town strategically. You won’t ever hear my wife say, “Hey kids, hop in the car. We’re going to church.” A more accurate statement would be more like, “Hey kids, hop in the car. We’re going to church, grocery shopping, getting haircuts, changing the oil, shopping for clothes, dropping off some mail, and going to the dentist.”
Then we get in the car and someone yells, “Gideon, where’s your pants?”
You see what I mean? We put the fun in dysfunctional.
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect. com.
