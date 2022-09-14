Dietert News – September 14, 2022

Our annual “Round to Remember” Golf Tournament which supports our Dementia Care Advocates program which was held on Saturday at Riverhill Country Club was a great success. Twenty-one teams spent the sunny afternoon in comradery and friendship for a great cause.
We started the tournament with a special moment of silence in remembrance of Patriot Day and 9/11 with the National anthem played by George Eychner. The putting contest was a lot of fun with the final golfers vying for the $5k prize. Jonathan Perry, Douglas Morris, and Gene Perry took their final putts, but unfortunately did not sink them in. Gene came so very close, as it was only inches away as it passed the hole, but not that day. Other winners for the day include 1st Gross – Harold Danford, Jeff Harris, AJ Lovitt, and Chuck Swallow; 1st Net – Mark Eisenmen, Mike Wilson, Jay Dunn, and Don Cook; 2nd Net – Garrett Kaiser, Stevie Jones, Shawn Jones, and Sean Stumbo; and 3rd Net – David Reast, Brandon Baldwin, Matt Robinson, and Matt Comuzzie. Our Closest to the Pin winners included Toby Appleton, Charlie Hueber, J.J. Ledford, and Jonathan Perry.
Thank you to our Presenting Sponsor, Broadway Bank, Lunch Sponsor, Schreiner University, and Post Round Refreshments Sponsor, Caring Senior Service for setting the tone for the day. Peterson Health served as the Merchandise Sponsor, Beverage Cart Sponsors were Hill Country Telephone Cooperative, Juniper Village at Guadalupe Riverfront, and New Haven Memory Care. The Hole-in-One Sponsor was Massey, Itschner & Company, PC. Putting Contest Sponsors were Moore’s Home Furnishings and the Iman Family. Rounding out the major sponsors were the Closest to the Pin Sponsors, Mini-Mart, Amos Barton of the Carlson Law Firm, Zach Riffett-Edward Jones Investments, and Omnicarts. We had 16 Hole Sponsors and 20 Memorial Sponsorships as well. Thank you so very much to all who participated in the event, all who sponsored the event, and to Matt Trevino and the Riverhill Country Club team who provided services for a great day. All in all, together, we can assure that our community members have the tools, resources, and support for traveling through the journey of dementia.
Reserve your space soon for our next Dynamic Learning Institute event on Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. Ben Montoya Ph.D., Schreiner University professor, will provide a very informative presentation: George Washington, The Revolutionary, 1732-1774. Particular attention will be given to his early military experience as an officer in Virginia’s colonial militia during the French and Indian War, and will discuss his participation in the fledgling revolutionary movement of the 13 colonies against the British Empire. While you are at it, go ahead and reserve your space for the second presentation in this series on Sept. 27, which covers 1775-1783. DLI is a collaboration of Dietert Center Club Ed and Schreiner University. You can register for DLI and other Club Ed classes online at www.dietertcenter.org or by calling (830) 792-4044.
Other Club Ed classes this week include Intro to Emergency Preparedness on Sept. 19, or suit up for Karate on Sept. 19 as well.
Grandparents Day was on Sunday, Sept. 11, but at the Dietert Center, we think celebrations last longer than just a day, so let’s spend the next week doing just that. Bring your loved ones to lunch in the Friendship Cafe, or join in on a Club Ed activity with them. If you are missing your grandparent, come have lunch with someone new at the Cafe and hear all about their family experiences. Your presence will honor them, and believe me, you will walk away with more than you thought possible.
If you, or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at (830) 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program and get you started on the program.
If you are able to drive or catch a ride with a friend, please join us for lunch in the Friendship Cafe and enjoy great food. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, the meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Sept. 14 – Chicken Spaghetti;
• Thursday, Sept. 15 – Grilled Chicken on a Bun;
• Friday, Sept. 16 – Pork Roast with Gravy;
• Monday, Sept. 19 – Cheese Enchiladas;
• Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Braised Swiss Steak, and;
• Wednesday, Sept. 21 – Santa Fe Chicken.
Please give us a call at (830) 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
