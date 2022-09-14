Dietert News – September 14, 2022

Brenda Thompson is the executive director for Dietert Center.

Our annual “Round to Remember” Golf Tournament which supports our Dementia Care Advocates program which was held on Saturday at Riverhill Country Club was a great success. Twenty-one teams spent the sunny afternoon in comradery and friendship for a great cause.

We started the tournament with a special moment of silence in remembrance of Patriot Day and 9/11 with the National anthem played by George Eychner. The putting contest was a lot of fun with the final golfers vying for the $5k prize. Jonathan Perry, Douglas Morris, and Gene Perry took their final putts, but unfortunately did not sink them in. Gene came so very close, as it was only inches away as it passed the hole, but not that day. Other winners for the day include 1st Gross – Harold Danford, Jeff Harris, AJ Lovitt, and Chuck Swallow; 1st Net – Mark Eisenmen, Mike Wilson, Jay Dunn, and Don Cook; 2nd Net – Garrett Kaiser, Stevie Jones, Shawn Jones, and Sean Stumbo; and 3rd Net – David Reast, Brandon Baldwin, Matt Robinson, and Matt Comuzzie. Our Closest to the Pin winners included Toby Appleton, Charlie Hueber, J.J. Ledford, and Jonathan Perry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.