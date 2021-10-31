As I reflect on where we were this time last year, I breathe a sigh of relief. Last year, our building was closed due to the pandemic, and today we are 100 percent open. What a joyful place to be every day.
From the participants enjoying art activities, others recycling cards for sales at our front desk, yoga mats spread out across the floor with people experiencing a calm feeling, games being played all week long, and seeing all the smiling faces in our dining room, we truly are blessed. And that is just to name a few of the fun things we have going on.
Our community seniors and others of all ages are getting back into the groove of things. If you need a little fun, friendship, or a great meal, come visit us to find out more about all that we have to offer. By the way, age is not a qualifier to attend any of our classes or activities. We will take you at any age with the exception of Meals on Wheels which is for 60-plus year old homebound seniors.
I had a visit from a sweet lady from my home town of San Angelo last week. We had a great time reminiscing about who we might know in common, all the various buildings and locations around town that we remember, and special memories of West Texas. It was great to learn about her moving to Kerrville, reading my column, and coming to see what we had to offer. We have had a lot of drop-ins lately doing the same thing. We are happy to show you around and tell you about all the great things we do here. You never know, you might just become a regular.
Plan to have lunch with us in the Friendship Café on Thursday, Nov. 11, to help us honor our veterans. This is a special day for us and an annual tradition at the Dietert Center.
After lunch, we gather all the veterans together for a group picture. We take this time to honor all the men and women in our community and our nation who have served in various capacities in the military.
What a wealth of history, support and dedication to our country. The dining room opens at 11 a.m., and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. As a special treat from Dietert, we invite the veterans to be our guest for lunch on this day of celebration.
Club Ed classes and activities for the rest of October include: Climate Change-What is it? On Oct. 27, and One-on-One Piano Lessons on Oct. 29. Thinking about, or wishing you could do some traveling right now? Come to the center on Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. for a Travel Talk presentation by Kathy Nesbitt. Learn all about what is trending with travel requirements and great options for locations that are currently popular.
Mark your calendars for upcoming November classes including Country Line Dancing and Texas Two Step beginning on Nov. 3 for six sessions, Dog Ownership 101 on Nov. 4, and Texas Hunter Education on Nov. 6.
Join us for lunch Monday through Friday in the Friendship Cafe from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and enjoy great food and friendship. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, your meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
If you, or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our volunteers are delivering close to 300 meals per day in Kerr County and we always have room to include more. A warm meal and a friendly smile is priceless.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Oct. 27 – Stuffed Pepper Casserole;
• Thursday, Oct. 28 – BBQ Pork Riblet;
• Friday, Oct. 29 – Baked Chicken;
• Monday, Nov. 1 – Chicken Enchiladas;
• Tuesday, Nov. 2 – Beef Tips w/Mushrooms, and;
• Wednesday, Nov. 3 – Ham and Broccoli Rice Casserole.
Thanksgiving is almost here, so let us help you get ready. Order homemade pies from Dietert by Nov. 17 for your celebration to save you time in the kitchen, then pick them up on Nov. 24. Order at the front desk or give us a call.
Please give us a call at (830) 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.