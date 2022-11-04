To the editor:
In response to an article regarding the Kerr County Bonds issue, I wanted to advise the public with more information which I have also posted to facebook with a link to the Kerr County Adopted Budget for FY 2022-2023. The County Clerk's records are preserved with the Preservation and Archive funds, and expenditures for those purposes are authorized annually by the County Commissioners' Court, after that particular fee is first authorized to be collected (see Local Gov't Code 118.011(f)(1)). The County Clerk's archival fund balance at the end of FY 2021-2022 was approximately $630,000; furthermore, over the summer of 2022, the County Clerk's annual archive plan was approved in Commissioners' Court after a public hearing to spend $45,750 in this present fiscal year. Please note that Kerr County has a special (or dedicated) fund for all records preservation in the County Clerk's office.
