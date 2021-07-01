by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
And so we return. To face-to-face meetings. To faces not covered by masks. To meals shared with friends. To plane flights. To hugs and handshakes. To life beyond the pandemic.
It will not, of course, be an immediate return; there will be stumbles. A few months ago, I started shaking people’s hands again, and more often than not the act was a comedy of errors. I moved in for a regular handshake; the person I was shaking hands with moved in for a fist bump; and then we pulled back and started over again. This time, I went in with the first bump; he went in with a regular handshake; and somehow my first bump ended up in the other person’s hand being cradled like an apple.
All the old behaviors and habits will come back, but it is going to take a while.
Last summer, we feverishly broke down and re-built almost every classroom space and residence hall room on campus. This summer, we are feverishly trying to rebuild all of our classrooms, returning desks and tables to their normal positions and preparing residence halls to once again sleep two people instead of just one.
Though the work is equally hard, there is a joy to this summer’s work that was missing last year.
As of June 1, 2021, the campus officially reset its protocols and reopened. You will no longer see signs and banners on campus mandating mask wearing and social distancing. Nor do you have to check in with Security when you arrive on campus.
Many of you already have been back on campus for the ribbon-cutting of the Trailhead. Keep on coming. We want to see you back. Certainly, you should come to enjoy the serene beauty of the campus; but if you are looking for something to do, then explore our Summer Experiences website to see all of the campus activities and experiences that we are providing for youth, young adults, and the young at heart.
And this fall semester, you should expect to return to the lectures, the athletic events, the book clubs, the choir and band performances, the art exhibitions, and the concerts that will be happening on campus.
We are not mandating vaccines to come to campus, nor will you be asked to show proof that you have been vaccinated. We spent a lot of time and energy last year keeping each other safe, and because healthcare professionals tell us another way to keep each other safe is by getting vaccinated, we continue to strongly encourage our community and friends of our community to do so.
I recently told a colleague on campus that I was glad we were returning to the way things were before. Her response to my statement was profound. She said, “I hope we return to better than before.” And, of course, she is right. If we have not learned anything from this experience, then shame on us. Here is just a sampling of some of the important things we have learned.
It was silly for us to send students home at Thanksgiving and then ask them to return to campus for a week or so to conclude the semester and take final exams. Moving forward, we will continue to end the fall semester at Thanksgiving, and we will continue to offer “winterim” courses in December that students can complete at no additional charge.
We are maintaining our accelerated terms each semester too, allowing students to focus on two or three courses at a time rather than five or six. And we will continue to utilize lecture capture technology, so that students who need to miss a course will not be left behind, and students who want to review the course lecture and discussion again will have an easy opportunity to do so.
We remind ourselves that this pandemic almost certainly will have a long tail attached to it. We will face each challenge as it presents itself to us. But for today, we are celebrating that we’re back – and better than before.
