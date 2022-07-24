The City of Kerrville’s current water conservation measures continue to remain at the “Year Round” stage, which has prompted some questions and concerns from area citizens. The city seeks to address some of those questions in the following paragraphs:
Is the city’s water usage diverting Guadalupe River water resources from downstream users?
A: No. Since May 5, the city has not drawn any “run of the river” surface water from the Guadalupe River. Water flowing downstream from Hunt and Ingram is continuing on to Center Point, Comfort and beyond. Both the inflow and outflow of the river through Kerrville is low due to lack of rain, not municipal use.
If the city is not drawing water from the Guadalupe River, where is it getting its water?
A: Surface water from the river is only one source for the city’s water needs. Through decades of proactive water supply planning and investment, there are multiple sources Kerrville can turn to as we curtail our surface water use. Those other sources include:
• Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) wells – The city has approximately one billion gallons of stored water in its two ASR wells, which could supply the city’s “potable” drinking water needs for approximately one year.
• Groundwater from the lower Trinity and Ellenberger aquifers. These sources can augment the shortfalls between community demand and surface water availability.
• Nimitz Lake - Nimitz Lake serves as a reservoir for impounded surface water for the city. Again, flow into and out of Nimitz Lake is equal during current drought conditions.
• Reuse Water Storage Facility – The city’s Reuse Water Storage Facility, completed in 2019, stores more than 95 million gallons of water for irrigation by large industrial users. This has helped reduce potable water demand since the last drought.
The city continues to promote voluntary water conservation. Where is it seeing conservation locally?
A: The city is happy to point out that the voluntary Year Round conservation efforts made by Kerrville citizens has significantly contributed to our current positive water supply situation in a time of extreme drought.
In the recent 2009-11 drought, summer water demand peaked at approximately 6.5 million gallons of water per day. This summer, water demand is approximately 4.5 million gallons per day, in spite of a higher population base.
The City of Kerrville sincerely thanks its citizens for their diligent water conservation efforts this summer, and past city councils and staff for their forethought in approving proactive water supply projects like the Reuse Water system, the Aquifer and Recovery system, and the recently added Loop 534 Ellenberger Well. Those projects have considerably softened the impact of the current drought on the Kerrville community’s water supply.
