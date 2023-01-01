To the editor:

Let me begin by admitting a bias. I am biased in favor of political moderation. Although I don’t have any “good old days” to point to when harmony reigned in American politics, I do know that in the not-too-distant past members of Congress of different parties could work together with civility and that bipartisanship was not viewed as capitulation. Whatever our beliefs, few would disagree that ours is a divisive era, that many on both ends of the political spectrum demonize the opposition and that much energy on the national and local scene is given to finding issues that stir emotions to the neglect of issues that matter most. We typically understand these matters in terms of left vs. right. We cling to  liberal vs. conservative, but those words have lost almost all meaning when we try to apply them to contemporary political matters.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.