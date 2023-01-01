Let me begin by admitting a bias. I am biased in favor of political moderation. Although I don’t have any “good old days” to point to when harmony reigned in American politics, I do know that in the not-too-distant past members of Congress of different parties could work together with civility and that bipartisanship was not viewed as capitulation. Whatever our beliefs, few would disagree that ours is a divisive era, that many on both ends of the political spectrum demonize the opposition and that much energy on the national and local scene is given to finding issues that stir emotions to the neglect of issues that matter most. We typically understand these matters in terms of left vs. right. We cling to liberal vs. conservative, but those words have lost almost all meaning when we try to apply them to contemporary political matters.
Recently, former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid was quoted as saying, “Everybody is stuck in this left-versus-right traditional dynamic, but today, all over the world, it’s centrist versus extremist.” That statement rings true to me. There is an American dream envisioned by Democratic Socialists such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It is shared by a number of Americans, but they are in the minority and concentrated in particular parts of the country. There is another dream held by what might be called Tea Party or MAGA Republicans. Once more, this vision has numerous followers and a well-known torch bearer in Donald Trump. But increasingly, particularly after the most recent elections when prominent Trump-endorsed candidates lost, many Republicans have lost enthusiasm. And none of this touches on the millions of Independents whose influence carried Trump into office in 2016 and removed him in 2020.
Americans are generally a pragmatic people. You can get them to agree with almost any statement if you phrase it shrewdly enough (“Americans deserve a nation where no one is in want or suffering,” or “There is nothing I won’t do to ensure that America remains free”), but when you start proposing legislation to enact your vision, when the practical implications become clear, support fades. Our nation changes, but it seldom does so in a great hurry. The New Deal, Civil Rights, Medicare, covid’s economic and health threat, response to climate change—these are big issues that America has faced or is facing, sometimes too slowly, occasionally too speedily, and we fool ourselves if we believe that the nation wants to go back to how things were 50 or 100 years ago. Even the overturning of Roe v. Wade, something of an exception, has implications far from being worked out in a way that expresses national consensus. Of course, California thinks it is the model for the nation, and we can learn from them, though often what we learn is “don’t do that!”
What is my point? Those who oppose change intransigently are on the losing side, but worse, they often put themselves on a losing side they don’t even believe in. Think of the politicians who condemned President Trump on January 6, 2021, and who have backtracked to form a line of defense of the indefensible, as even they admit in private. As he includes the Constitution as something expendable if it stands in the way of his presidency, more leave the ranks. Locally, we find that a small, but insistent group will seek an issue on which to harangue, frequently at the behest of some national association with a thin loyalty to truthfulness.
Those who are most given to radical change also become the victims of their ideology. Simplistic slogans like “defund the police” or “no more fossil fuels” may provide righteous satisfaction, but they scarcely solve actual problems. Thoreau wrote of the man who ate an unripe apple and concluded that the whole world had a bellyache. All too often our strongest convictions blind us from appreciating context or acknowledging others’ perspectives. The belief that we know how to solve all the world’s problems can thinly disguise a naked desire for power. And there we find what makes radical left and right, each fixed on purity, truly members of the same party. When both of these groups show signs of being willing to bail out on support of Ukraine, we recognize that extremists can come to similar conclusions through differing paths.
So we return to my bias for moderation. In 2020 it was clear that extreme conditions called for an infusion of capital that would have been economically reckless in normal times. That action had bipartisan support, although later efforts to continue pumping taxpayer money into the economy are probably a key cause of our current inflation. Very recently Senate and House passed a bipartisan bill ensuring respect for legal same-sex marriage, a bill supported by the LDS church. It will not satisfy all, but it happened because those of different perspectives agreed it was important to find a solution to a vexing issue. Such issues can be addressed successfully with listening, dialog, and compromise. But they are the exception rather than the rule.
My belief is that many in the Republican and Democrat parties would be happier to be part of a group that could include most Independents rather than maintain their current party allegiances. A president representing such a group would have his or her share of problems, but not to the degree of President Biden, trying to hold together the moderate Democrats (of which he was one for 40 years) and strident progressives. Or any fiscally conservative Republican who loathes the baggage that loyalty to Trump has created. It would be a group with its own arguments, but it would be one disposed to seek solutions rather than annul the previous administration’s actions, look for public servants to investigate, and kick the can of serious issues (immigration, inflation, health care, etc) down the road because any dealing with the opposition is poison. No, I am not about to carry a flag for a new party, because I really don’t care for politics, and I believe we could resolve the issue in other ways.
Cannot we deal sensibly with gross gerrymandering? Cannot we design primaries so that they do not encourage candidates to move as far to the extreme as possible (even when they don’t want to)? Cannot we ourselves say, “No, I will not support that person just because of his or her party. I don’t see honesty or integrity there, and those are as important as a political position”? Or decide that we will be skeptics of “information sources” on the internet which are clearly ideological? Or even listen to news sources that do not simply support our positions? We can do something about our national curse of divisiveness, but we must want to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.