Anyone who knows me can tell by my outfit that I’m a cowboy. Okay, no one who knows me can tell that, but I’m still a guy’s kind of guy. I shoot guns, I make things out of leather, and I own a chainsaw.
I can give you Lonesome Dove quotes all day long. “I hate rude behavior in a man… Won’t tolerate it”- Capt. Woodrow F. Call. If some punk in his mid-twenties crosses me, I just give him my favorite John Wayne line - “Yep, I’m 30 years older than you are. Had my back broke once and my hip twice, and on my worst day I could still whip the...” If my bluff works, then no problem. If it doesn’t work, I just go to plan B and take off running. Hoping, of course, that the 20-something punk is slow.
It’s just that my preferred attire here in south central Texas does not exactly fit the cowboy image. I wear shorts all year long. There, I said it straight up. It could be January, 20 degrees, and sleeting outside, but when I walk out of the bedroom every morning, I’m in my usual outfit - shorts, fishing shirt, visor, and sandals. I see it as my signature look, and am seen at work, church, weddings, and funerals in this traditional garb. Many years (and pounds) ago, I could pull off the cowboy look, but now it just doesn’t fit me (literally and figuratively). I’ve got friends who show up at the fishing cabin looking like they just walked off the set of Yellowstone. I catch a little good-humored ribbing from them, but when they change into shorts for a day of catching redfish and trout, the joke’s on them because it looks like a doofus convention.
My point is that, regardless of fashion preference here in the south, there’s a little cowboy in all of us. However, I’m beginning to feel like my choice of apparel is starting to have an adverse effect on my image around the kids. For example, my daughter, Kalin, is a bonified Tri Delta sorority sister at Texas A&M University. However, it’s still a little unnerving for her when parents are invited to a social event, and I show up and hobnob around the starched-shirt and tie-wearing blue-blood fathers of the state while looking like a bum wearing my togs from the Bass Pro Shops spring catalogue.
My other problem, according to the kids, is the stuff I carry. You see, in addition to my apparent flaw of poor wardrobe choice, I’m told that I’m also something of a gadget geek. Utility knives, fancy flashlights, hydro flasks, key chains with a built-in compass, you name it, I’ve got it. This is not unusual for ex-camp guys. We thrive on the latest and greatest outdoor gizmos. Lately, my passion has been man bags. Some folks call them a man purse or “murse,” but they have other names too; satchels, clutch bags, totes, or whatever. Now if you are reading this and raising an eyebrow in feministic suspicion, you should consider the facts. Indiana Jones wore a satchel - if you don’t remember, look it up. The doughboys of WW I wore gear duffels, and mountain men carried a “possibles pouch.” There, you see? I’m not the first real man to carry a bag.
Recently, I ordered a “tactical lunchbox” from one of my favorite masculine gear stores. Yea, I know, why would anything about a lunchbox be considered “tactical?” The word just doesn’t fit any conceivable situation. I just can’t imagine some troop transport commander barking orders to his squad 30 seconds before hitting the beach in Normandy. “All right, men, let’s keep moving, stay alert, and if you get hit, try to stop the blood, and sing out for a medic. Let’s try to take out their artillery, and… Oh, at 0930, remember to take out your tactical lunchboxes for a delicious snack.”
Anyway, I don’t care what it’s called. It’s just too cool not to have one. We live in a new world, folks, and I won’t take any guff from you flat-bellied cowboy wannabes with your embroidered britches, silver belts, fancy boots, and ten-gallon hats. If I choose to wear shorts in the winter, a murse, or what have you to the rodeo, so be it. Plus, this bag has these cute compartments for my keys, phone, lotion, and my lip balm.
