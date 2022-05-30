As we begin to close out Older Americans Month, we still want to celebrate and remember that older adults play vital, positive roles in our communities ... as family members, friends, mentors, volunteers, civic leaders, members of the workforce, and more. Just as every person is unique, so too is how they age and how they choose to do it – and there is no “right” way.
That’s why the theme for Older Americans Month 2022 is “Age My Way.” This year’s theme focuses on how older adults can age in their communities, living independently for as long as possible and participating in ways they choose.
While Age My Way will look different for each person, some common things about aging that everyone can consider include Planning, Engagement, Access, and Connection. Over the past four weeks, I have highlighted each one of these areas in more detail.
This final week, I want to share information about Connection. Older Americans need to maintain social activities and relationships to combat social isolation and stay connected to our community. At the Dietert Center, we have lots of opportunities for connection.
On a weekly basis, our Club Ed activities provide a multitude of chances to engage with others. From Physical Fitness Club, Art Time, Good Books, Shuffle the Deck Card Games, Southwind Jam, Ping Pong, Yoga with Willie, Ukuladies and Gents, Line Dancing, Quilting, Card Recycling, Chair Yoga, Party Bridge, Clogging, and Mah Jongg, you are certainly able to find an activity that might interest you.
Club Ed also offers a plethora of other options to engage your mind and body with educational classes for life changes, health, retirement planning, and many, many others. Some options coming up include Yoga for Life on June 1, This Old Clock on June 2, Stress & Flex Aqua starting on June 2, Zumba Gold starting on June 3, Karate on June 6, Stress Free Painting in Watercolor on June 7, Intro to Emergency Preparedness also on June 7, Country Line Dancing and Texas Two Step beginning on June 8. A very informative class you don’t want to miss out on is Elder Law & Medicaid for Long Term Care on June 9. Whew, that is a lot of opportunities, and I only got through June 9 of the month.
If you didn’t get your catalog in the mail yet, you are welcome to review the guide at www.dietertcenter.org/Club-Ed, give us a call, or stop by the center to pick one up.
Of course, a huge opportunity to engage with others is in our Friendship Café. We are open Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In fact, this Friday at 1 p.m., we will be playing Bingo in the dining room, so please come join us.
Our Meals on Wheels program assures that our homebound seniors also have a positive interaction each weekday. With a cheerful smile and great vibes, our volunteers put a bright spot in their day, so that our seniors are not in isolation.
Through lots and lots of opportunities, the Dietert Center is here to help our community Age My (Your) Way!
Ready for a day trip? Join us for a visit to the Painted Churches on June 21. A guided tour of three churches, transportation, and a buffet lunch is included. The sign-up deadline is June 10.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at (830) 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our Friendship Café is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are aged 60 and above, have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you are don’t have time to complete the paperwork or, are under the age of 60, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, May 25 – Chicken Spaghetti;
• Thursday, May 26 – Chef salad, Potato & Carrot Raisin Salad;
• Friday, May 27 – Pork Roast with Gravy;
• Monday, May 30 – Closed for Memorial Day;
• Tuesday, May 31 – Braised Swiss Steak, and;
• Wednesday, June 1 – Chicken Taco Salad.
Please give us a call at (830) 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
