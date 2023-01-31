I don’t know if his name is John Mellencamp, John Cougar or John Cougar Mellencamp. Heck, I don’t even know if he’s still alive, but I always liked his song, “Small Town,” from 1985.
Mostly, because the beat is cool and the lyrics fit me. I was raised in a small town, still live in one and will probably die in one too. My family lives in Leakey, a good hour’s drive from most of you.
We still come to Kerrville often for necessities and such. My folks live there and since I was a teacher in Kerrville for 13 years, I guess we still consider it home.
When I tell people where I live, I get the feeling that they think of us in the setting of that old movie, “The Wilderness Family.” Yea, umm, that’s not exactly us.
We don’t have pet bear cubs, we don’t chop wood and we don’t have to live off the land. We live pretty much like everyone else and put our pants on one leg at a time just like you.
However, after 19 years of small-town life, we’ve sort of lost our edge on social propriety and so sometimes our pants are on backwards. Heck, at least, we have pants on, well most of us anyway. My 14-year-old, Gideon, is still struggling to master that skill.
People ask us what it’s like to raise a family in such a wonderful place. Well, it’s wonderful - different, but wonderful. Let’s see if I can give you some perspective on that.
First, we don’t think of Kerrville as a small town. For us it’s a big town, maybe even a small city with endless shopping and limitless entertainment possibilities. When we moved to Leakey in 2004, my oldest son was four, my daughter was two, and the youngest was yet to be determined.
Therefore, they don’t remember life in a whopping metropolis like Kerrville. When they reached school age, we enrolled them in “The Divide School,” which is 35 miles away and has the reputation of being the smallest public school district in Texas.
For example, when my oldest reached the fifth grade, he was first in his class. On the other hand, he was also last in his class. Put it this way, if the Divide school got into a “no holds barred” fist fight with the one-room school house in Little House on the Prairie, our kids would have been in big trouble.
Yep, we were that small.
We eventually moved them to Leakey ISD, which has the reputation of being the second-smallest school in Texas. It took some time to get used to nuances of a small town. For instance, we don’t have tryouts for the high school football team. Making the football team goes something like this;
Coach: “Son, would you like to play football?”
Student: “I guess so, but I’ve never played football.”
Coach: “Can you stand up?”
Student:“Yes.”
Coach: “Good, you’re on the team and you’ll be starting on offense, defense, special teams and the marching band.”
However, there is still a purist feal to the “Friday Night Lights” experience of a small town. The whole population comes to the games, and it’s as much a social event as it is an athletic contest. Everyone here knows everyone.
With a population around 400, you get the feeling that one and all know your business, your political leanings, your cars, your kid’s reputations, and your dog’s names. On the one hand, it can have a tendency to be annoying for everyone to know your business. However, you also feel like a big family, where folks still wave at their neighbors and watch your back. When someone gets hurt, we all pitch in and help the best we can. When a son or daughter of Leakey gets some award in the outside world, we all have reason to celebrate. People with special needs are not forgotten or hidden from view. They’re part of the family too, and in some strange yet wonderful way, they bind us together and teach us unconditional love.
Life in the Frio canyon is very seasonal. During the winter, it can get kind of lonely out here, but by March, we have an endless swarm of tourists - bikers, tubers, campers, hunters, and the party starts. By August, I usually start to feel like the party never ends, and we’re sort of ready for peace and quiet to return to the canyon.
One big difference between us and most other folks is that since this place is a working definition for “the middle of nowhere,” we have to plan our trips to big towns strategically. You won’t ever hear my wife say, “Hey kids, hop in the car. We’re going to church.” A more accurate statement would be more like, “Hey kids, hop in the car. We’re going to church, grocery shopping, getting haircuts, changing the oil, shopping for clothes, dropping off some mail, and going to the dentist.”
Then we get in the car and someone yells, “Gideon, where’s your pants?”
Oh well, I guess we could have worse problems. Have a great week.
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect.
