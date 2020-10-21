Kerrville residents are receiving mailouts from Mayoral Candidate David Barker this past week for his campaign for mayor. He, as always, makes a lot of statements about his qualifications as a business professional, but I truly believe he misses the point. Kerrville is blessed to have an outstanding city manager, Mark McDaniel, as our chief operating officer, as the City Charter lays out. The Mayor’s job is to formulate policy along with City Council and support the city manager and his staff to implement that policy. The mayor is not elected to run city government or manage city staff. He lists as his priorities; develop a long term safe water supply not requiring re use water, implement an effective infrastructure repair and maintenance plan, assure property values are fair and protect senior exemption, stand behind law enforcement profes- sionals in combating crime, support health professionals in combating the COVID-19 virus. Those are all great priorities, but the present City Council with the help of our outstanding city manager and his staff have already accomplished those goals and many more. We have a growing economy and new companies locating here bringing quality jobs, we have an expanded health care community, and expanding school system.
I believe David should look at what is happening in Kerrville. Lastly I truly take exception with his prominent statement on his flyer asking the question, his words not mine, “Can you truely trust the mayor to represent all the citizens of Kerrville for the best long term benefit of Kerrville?” He says it is a matter of “trust.”
Our present mayor has been working for, serving, and representing the residents of Kerrville for more than 36 years, so I believe he has earned that trust.
– Michael Sigerman
Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.