Hey sports fans, now that we have the meaningless holidays over with, we can finally enter into the season of thankfulness, joy, and goodwill toward men.
By season, I mean hunting season, of course, and since I’m already in the mood for demonstrating good will toward men, I would like to offer the novice hunter my advice on how to get started in getting yourself some free venison for the freezer. In just a couple of days, we folks here in the Hill Country will be descended upon by hoards of gun-toting, camo-clad city-slickers with too much money in their pockets, too much scotch in their bellies, and too little sense in their heads.
Yes, it can be a wild and unforgiving jungle out there. The animals are pretty tame, but the hunters… well, you could get yourself into a lot of trouble, and I wanted to share some tips that might just give you an edge.
First, you will need to find a place to hunt. By “place,” you might think that we have plenty of them right here in our back yard, and we do have lots of those places, but smart hunters like to find a lease that is at least a 4-hour drive from their homes, and on the other side of a city. That way, they can spend a few hours in traffic on Fridays after work getting angry. This anger usually manifests itself into rage toward other people, but since we are talking about hunting, you will need to transfer this disdain for all humanity into hate for deer.
That way, you will be mad enough at them to shoot them when they arrive harmlessly at your feeder. This is a concept that is foreign to most of us Hill Country dwellers, because we seldom have to deal with traffic, and consequently, we’re just not all that mad at deer. Heck, most of us even kind of like them.
After you find a place to hunt (which shouldn’t cost much more than $3,000.00 per year), you are almost ready to start piling your freezer with free deer meat. Wait, you don’t have a freezer? Okay, just run down to Home Depot and grab a chest freezer. They only run around $500 and they’re easy to install. Just plug’em in and they are ready to fill.
You’ll need a good 4-wheel drive pickup, not because you will be getting stuck, but because you will need it to get your new ATV unstuck. Go ahead and grab a flatbed trailer while you’re at it to carry your ATV since you will be needing your truck bed for your gear. This will complete your hunting rig and if you buy used (which is a good money-saving idea), it will only set you back about $80 thousand.
Now you will need a good rifle, scope, and ammunition appropriate for deer hunting. Don’t worry if you already have a gun - it won’t be the right size and caliber for this particular kind of hunting, and since guns are hard to come by these days, you had better hurry over to the gun store and grab one before they run out. Good rifle rigs run about a cool grand, and therefore, you may need to spread these purchases out on your four credit cards so your wife doesn’t go ballistic. (Get it? Shooting pun humor.)
That’s it. You are ready to go hunting for your free deer meat. All you need now is to run by Gibson’s and pick up a cooler (better get two) hunting boots, flashlight, knife, hatchet, saw, canteen, long johns, binoculars, spotting scope, game camera, feeder, backpack, gloves, camp stove, lighter, cookware, and tent.
Of course, sleeping in a tent can get a little uncomfortable after a couple of days, and I saw a travel trailer just last week on Sidney Baker street for just under 20k.
Make sure you wear your camo when you leave for your first hunting trip. Don’t worry about extra clothing. Just wear the same outfit even if you are planning to hunt the entire opening week. You will be easy for the deer to smell, yes, but of course, they won’t be able to see where you are- giving you another keen advantage. Yes, I’ll admit it, you don’t actually need camouflage clothing. Heck, you’ll be sitting in a deer blind for crying out loud. Did I mention the deer blind? You better grab one of those too. However, back to camo, you want to look the part around your hunting buddies, and camo helps complete your image with the appropriate look.
If you’re lucky, you’ll bag a couple of deer over the week. You could process the meat yourself, but take my advice - saving a few bucks for processing a few bucks just doesn’t make all that much sense at this point. Anyway, just think of it - after waiting two months, and paying the processing plant, you’ll be ready to pile a hundred pounds of fresh deer meat in your freezer by the end of December. By my calculations, that comes to only one thousand and fifty two dollars per pound...
I know, for that price you could have aged, blue-ribbon boneless ribeye flown in from Kansas every day for three years, but those won’t give you memories with friends that will last a lifetime.
As always, good luck and let’s be careful out there.
---
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect. com.
