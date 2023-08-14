To the editor:
The idea of a “Town Hall” meeting to discuss the library was a good one. However, the packed audience was emotionally charged, which made it tough on the moderator.
He is highly-qualified in many areas, but it might have helped if he had been a little more aware of the functions of the library. We appreciate him helping us with the first meeting.
Therefore, in the future, it is important to be more specific as to the qualities needed for the specific role he or she will be moderating.
In the library case, the specific qualities needs to be:
• Understanding personally (as a parent or teacher) the children’s book issue that brought the group together;
• Be a library patron and hold a library card for the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library;
• Have a passion for books and learning;
• Understand that library full of good wholesome books is the foundation of a free society.
The librarians and the Library Advisory Board need to be invited to sit as a panel at a table in the front of the room with microphones to answer questions.
So, let’s invite the librarians and advisory board, choose a moderator (with qualities above) and try this “town hall” meeting again, with the goal to find solutions. (Let’s just deal with one thing at a time.)
– C. Fawcett
Kerrville
