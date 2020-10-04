Welcome to Fall! The last few days of cooler weather has certainly gotten me in the mood for warmer clothes, pumpkin and spice smells, and some local high school football. But then, just like normal in Texas, it’s in the 90s again. Crazy weather.
Due to COVID-19, the Dietert Center will continue to be closed to the general public until further notice. While the governor may have recently approved some positive changes to our county restrictions, we will still remain under the same procedures we have been following, for a little while longer. Our Dietert friends want to come back so bad, but we just have to make sure all is safe for our seniors. We will still continue to service our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link units, Call Reassurance and our Medical Lending program. As always, please give us a call if you are in need of any services and we will sure try to help you out.
We have started a few classes and activities that can meet social-distancing guidelines including, “Texas Hunter Education” on Oct 3-4; “Windows 10” Oct. 5-9; “Stress-Free Painting in Watercolor” on Tuesdays; “Tai Chi” on Mondays; “Physical Fitness Group” on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays; “Line Dancing” on Tuesdays; “Elder Law & Medicaid for Long Term Care” on Oct. 8; and another round of “Texas License to Carry” will be held on Oct. 10.
A new class – “Tracking Texas Legislation,” will be held on Oct. 6. In this class you will find out how to establish your own account on the Texas Legislative website, and learn how you can use the internet to get an inside look at the bills being considered. The class will cover the Texas legal codes, how the Legislature works, the Governor’s role, what a bill looks like, how the law gets changed, and finding bills you are interested in and tracking them.
The Stress and Flex Aqua classes on Mondays and Thursdays and the Zumba Gold classes on Fridays and Saturdays are continuing at The Center for Fitness, so be sure to sign up to keep that blood pumping and those muscles energized.
Peggy Pilkenton, RN, our Dementia Care Advocates Coordinator will begin another Dementia Awareness Series on Oct. 7 from 3-4 p.m. Session One introduces “The Basics of Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Related Dementias” and Session Two, scheduled for Oct. 21, will cover “Changes Affecting Memory, Cognition and Communication.” This educational series is open to anyone wanting to have a better understanding of what dementia is. So many lives are affected by a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or another related dementia. The more we learn, the better prepared we are to cope personally or lend a hand and heart of support to another!
The DLI - Dynamic Learning Institute Fall Kick-Off event on Oct. 24 was a great start to the new season. Our next presentation will be on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. highlighting the National Museum of the Pacific War. Instructors Dr. David B. Shields and Mr. Bryan Degner will provide a virtual experience along with visuals of items at the museum, PowerPoint slides and live in-person commentary will also take place. Limited seating due to social distancing, so call to reserve your spot.
While it may seem like we are 100 percent open, we are technically still closed to the general public and our Dining Room is still not open yet. Give us a call at 792-4044 to confirm if your class will be in session or sign up online at www.clubed.net.
Our drive-thru Friendship Café is open Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is free. A donation is always graciously accepted as well. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for next week is:
• Wednesday, Sept. 30 – Swedish Meatballs;
• Thursday, Oct. 1 – Crispy Baked Chicken with Gravy;
• Friday, Oct. 2 – Bell Pepper Casserole;
• Monday, Oct. 5 – Salmon Croquette;
• Tuesday, Oct. 6 – Chicken A La King.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
