Okay, what we have all been waiting for! The doors are unlocking and the Dietert Center will open again on June 1. All classes, groups, and activities will resume along with our indoor Friendship Café. More details to come next week.
I am so ready to shout it from the rooftop and we are so looking forward to seeing everyone. Give us a couple more weeks to prepare for the celebration.
In the meantime, if you need anything, give us a call or just knock on the front door so we can see how we can help you with Meals on Wheels, Friendship Café Drive Thru, Medical Equipment Lending, Personal Alert Link units, or our Call Reassurance program.
The Summer 2021 Catalog is hot off the presses. We are planning that all will be well in June so that our classes and activities will run as scheduled. If you see something in the catalog you are interested in, please go ahead and sign up online or give us a call.
Mark your calendars for the DLI kickoff event on June 3 at 6 p.m. at Schreiner University. The Dynamic Learning Institute opens with a presentation from the Symphony of the Hills – The Heartbeat of the Texas Hill Country. Reserve your seat for this free event, as tickets will be limited. Sign up at www.clubed.net or give us a call at 792-4044.
“Changes, Challenges and Choices – Early Stage Memory Loss Class” will start up on Tuesday, June 15 for five sessions. This class will be limited to eight participants, so sign up soon to reserve your spot. This is a great class if you’ve been recently diagnosed with early stage memory loss or cognitive impairment. You and your care partner will learn skills to better understand this condition and give you great tools to cope and manage life in a positive atmosphere of caring and compassion.
Some of the classes being offered in June are: “Water Aerobics” on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning June 1, “Stress Free Painting in Watercolor” on Tuesdays beginning June 1 as well, “Done in a Day Art” on June 5, “Country Line Dancing and Texas Two-Step” on Wednesdays beginning June 9, “Elder Law & Medicaid for Long Term Care” on June 10, “Medicare 101-What it’s all About!” on June 14, and “This Old Clock” June 3-24 on Thursdays. Check the catalog for other possible options.
Please remember to seek out your senior family members, friends, and neighbors for Older Americans Month and ask to hear a special story about their life. If you have a chance, send me a sample of your conversation. I love to hear about their experiences, successes and even the difficulties they might have had. Those experiences built resilience in their lives and from that we can surely become stronger individually and in turn impact our community in a positive way.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and are in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our drive-thru Friendship Café is open for lunch Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8 p.m.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, May 19 – Fish Taco with Cilantro Lime Coleslaw;
• Thursday, May 20 – Picnic Chicken with Potato and Carrot Salads;
• Friday, May 21 – Spaghetti with Meat Sauce;
• Monday, May 24 – Baked Fish;
• Tuesday, May 25 – Turkey Salad, Three Bean Salad & Pasta Salad;
• Wednesday, May 26 – Swedish Meatballs with Fluffy Rice.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
